Today, global pop sensation Benson Boone has expanded his “Fireworks & Rollerblades World Tour” with new dates across the U.S.

After performing at Lollapalooza in Chicago in August, Boone will kick off the next U.S. leg at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado on September 24th. Supported by Daniel Seavey, the run will continue throughout the midwest and Texas, including performances at both weekends of Austin City Limits, concluding in Houston, Texas on October 10th.

A special fan presale goes live tomorrow, July 16 at 10am local time, with public on-sale beginning on Friday, July 19 at 10am local time. Tickets will be available here.

Boone will return with new music this Friday, July 19th, as his original song “Death Wish Love”arrives as part of the Twisters movie soundtrack.

Tour dates:

9/24 — Morrison, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheatre

9/26 — Maryland Heights, MO — Saint Louis Music Park

9/30 — Cincinnati, OH — The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

10/1 — Indianapolis, IN — Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

10/3 — Durant, OK — Choctaw Grand Theater

10/5 — Austin, TX — Austin City Limits Festival

10/7 — Oklahoma City, OK — Zoo Amphitheatre

10/9 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10/10 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall

10/12 — Austin, TX — Austin City Limits Festival