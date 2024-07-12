Today, globally celebrated dance music producer Alesso has unveiled his latest collaboration with rising country star Nate Smith, “I Like It.”

“I Like It” has arrived just in time for summer music festival season and perfectly blends both artists’ signature sounds into a feel-good party anthem. With the vibrant, dance-infused sound of Alesso combined with Smith’s soul-stirring country vocals, “I Like It” is a genre-defying anthem that promises to get hearts racing and feet moving. Boasting sharp, pulsating house beats, the production features an uplifting, spirited tempo that seamlessly marries electronic rhythms with the warm, rustic charm of country guitar riffs, presenting a fresh, invigorating sound that’s both innovating and nostalgic. Listeners are treated to a rich, melodic auditory journey that epitomizes the perfect summer atmosphere – energetic, joyful, and irresistibly catchy.

“I’ve always been a big fan of the crossover between Rock/Country and Dance music,” Alesso says. “We set out to make a fun song for everyone to party to this Summer and Nate delivers an amazing performance on the song. We’re excited for the world to hear it!”

“Alesso is an absolute force and I’ve been a fan of his for a while. I was sooooo excited when he asked me to hop on this song,” Smith adds. “It’s just one of those songs that you’ll instantly sing along to and put you in that party mode. Who could say no to that?”

Watch the music video for “I Like It” below.

The collaboration showcases the versatile artistic ranges of Alesso and Nate Smith, offering a vibrant soundtrack that promises to ignite dancefloors worldwide. Fans of both Alesso and Nate Smith, as well as new listeners, are invited to dive into the exhilarating world of “I Like It,” a track that not only pulses with Alesso’s signature dynamic beats but also resonates with Nate Smith’s compelling lyrical storytelling.