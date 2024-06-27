Today, Sydney alternative/rock tiro Yours Truly have shared their brand new single, “California Sober.” It is lifted from their upcoming album, TOXIC, which will be released on August 16th via UNFD.

“California Sober” is a soul-baring ode to being present in the moment, and is raw yet polished with forward-thinking pop/punk hooks to reel you in. Leading the way is Yours Truly vocalist Mikaela Delgado taking another star turn with power-laced confessional lyricism amplified alongside sharp drumwork and emphatic guitars.

“‘California Sober’ was written during the same period as ‘Sour’,” the band shares. “We’d started working on ‘Sour’ – we were getting nowhere with it. We had a bit of a breakdown; we were crying and talking about things.”

“We were mucking around, playing guitar, and Mikaila started singing about when you come over and your friends are stoned; just sitting there, not wanting to do much. It’s all good and fun, but you can’t enjoy other people’s company and think ‘I’m not good enough to hang out with.’ ‘California Sober’ is the essence of trying to be present with your friends and loved ones. You don’t have to just put on this facade, this mask, and hide yourself away.”

Listen to “California Sober” below and pre-order TOXIC here.

Fans in North America can look forward to seeing the band live this fall as they hit the road with Enter Shikari and You Me At Six. The tour kicks off on October 9th in Dallas, with stops to follow in Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Toronto, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Vancouver, and more. Full list of dates can be found below and tickets are on sale now here.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Back 2 U Sour California Sober Let Go All That I’m Not Love Feels Like Bloodshot Eyes Sinking feat. Bloom Desaturated Call My Name

Tour dates:

10/9 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall

10/10 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room & Garage

10/12 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Midtown

10/16 – Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre

10/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/18 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

10/19 – New York, NY @ Palladium

10/21 – Montréal, QC @ Théâtre Beanfield

10/23 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

10/24 – Chicago, IL @ Metro Chicago

10/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

10/26 – Davenport, IA @ Davenport

10/27 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag

10/29 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

10/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

11/1 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

11/2 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

11/3 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

11/4 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

11/6 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades

11/7 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

11/8 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

11/9 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theater