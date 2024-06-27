Today, Sydney alternative/rock tiro Yours Truly have shared their brand new single, “California Sober.” It is lifted from their upcoming album, TOXIC, which will be released on August 16th via UNFD.
“California Sober” is a soul-baring ode to being present in the moment, and is raw yet polished with forward-thinking pop/punk hooks to reel you in. Leading the way is Yours Truly vocalist Mikaela Delgado taking another star turn with power-laced confessional lyricism amplified alongside sharp drumwork and emphatic guitars.
“‘California Sober’ was written during the same period as ‘Sour’,” the band shares. “We’d started working on ‘Sour’ – we were getting nowhere with it. We had a bit of a breakdown; we were crying and talking about things.”
“We were mucking around, playing guitar, and Mikaila started singing about when you come over and your friends are stoned; just sitting there, not wanting to do much. It’s all good and fun, but you can’t enjoy other people’s company and think ‘I’m not good enough to hang out with.’ ‘California Sober’ is the essence of trying to be present with your friends and loved ones. You don’t have to just put on this facade, this mask, and hide yourself away.”
Listen to “California Sober” below and pre-order TOXIC here.
Fans in North America can look forward to seeing the band live this fall as they hit the road with Enter Shikari and You Me At Six. The tour kicks off on October 9th in Dallas, with stops to follow in Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Toronto, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Vancouver, and more. Full list of dates can be found below and tickets are on sale now here.
Artwork:
Track-listing:
- Back 2 U
- Sour
- California Sober
- Let Go
- All That I’m Not
- Love Feels Like
- Bloodshot Eyes
- Sinking feat. Bloom
- Desaturated
- Call My Name
Tour dates:
10/9 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall
10/10 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room & Garage
10/12 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Midtown
10/16 – Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre
10/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/18 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
10/19 – New York, NY @ Palladium
10/21 – Montréal, QC @ Théâtre Beanfield
10/23 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
10/24 – Chicago, IL @ Metro Chicago
10/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
10/26 – Davenport, IA @ Davenport
10/27 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
10/29 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
10/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
11/1 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
11/2 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
11/3 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
11/4 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
11/6 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades
11/7 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
11/8 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
11/9 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theater