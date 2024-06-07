Today, Atlantic Records has shared the energetic song “Already Had It” by skyrocketing country star Tucker Wetmore.

It is the latest single lifted from the the thunderous Twisters: The Album, the star-studded musical companion to the new adrenaline-pumping, big-screen thrill ride, Twisters, from Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, and Amblin Entertainment.

Twisters, a current-day chapter of the 1996 blockbuster, stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos, and an exciting ensemble cast that includes Brandon Perea, Maura Tierney, Sasha Lane and more. Twisters: The Album is now available for pre-order here and arrives in stores and at all online retailers on Friday, July 19th in conjunction with the theatrical release of the film.

Listen to “Already Had It” below.

“Already Had It” was preceded by the homegrown “ Never Left Me ” by multi-platinum artist-songwriter Megan Morony, the powerful “ Hell or High Water ” by chart-topping Multi-Platinum country sensation Bailey Zimmerman and exhilarating first single “ Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma” from country superstar and 2x CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs, which is joined by a thrilling official video featuring a special cameo from NASCAR driver John Hunter Nemechek – Watch here. The track has already amassed over 60M global streams and it debuted in the Top 25 on Billboard’s Hot 100and Top 5 on Country 100 charts. In addition, it was the #1 most added at country radio with 152 adds, making it the 6th biggest add week in the history of country radio (1999-present).

