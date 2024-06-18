Global superstar and multi-platinum singer/songwriter Tones And I has announced her highly anticipated new album, Beautifully Ordinary, which will be released on August 2nd. It is her first full-length album since the critically-acclaimed debut, Welcome to the Madhouse, was released back in 2021.

Commenting on Beautifully Ordinary, Tones And I shared: “‘Beautifully Ordinary’ is my sophomore album. There was never a theme or tone I aspired to. Each song is a different story, meant for its own moment. Some songs have been inspired by the same life experience, but through a different perspective. Mostly the album presents itself as whatever the listener takes from it. There’s an undertone of loneliness, heartbreak, desperation, fear, vulnerability, and triumph (but not too much). The brightest songs have the saddest stories. Nostalgia seems to be a constant theme throughout the album, although it was never intentional. Subconsciously, I think the past is just something that really controls the person I am today – as I’m sure it does for a lot of us.”

Alongside the album announcement, Tones And I has shared a new single, “Dance With Me.” It is a soaringly tuneful pop cut, which showcases her ability to continue to push boundaries and write incredibly catchy songs above all else.

Tones And I elaborated on “Dance With Me” noting: “‘Dance With Me’ is a song about heartbreak and desperation. The chorus symbolizes waiting in the past for someone that’s moved on emotionally, the ‘dancing’ represents your happiest moment with someone and staying in the moment in a last desperate effort to reconnect with them. It’s a lonely song but sounds happy.”

Listen to “Dance With Me” below and pre-order Beautifully Ordinary here.

Co-produced by Tones And I, Beautifully Ordinary sees the Australian artist embracing personal growth and finding peace as she champions listeners toward the same. The ambitious and adventurous collection is highlighted by the previously released singles “Wonderful,” “I Get High” and “Dreaming.”

Up next, Tones And I will visit Europe in July for a run of summer festivals and a headline show in London, before heading back home for a sold-out headline tour through Australia and New Zealand [tour itinerary below]. She’ll cap off the year with two massive Australian headline shows at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena (11/9) and the famed Sydney Opera House (11/30). This past spring Tones And I joined P!NK on her stadium tour in Australia, opening up each of the twenty shows and performing to nearly one million people across the entire run. For tickets and more information on her upcoming shows, head here.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

To Be Loved Lose Someone Like Me I Get High We’ll See Stars Dance With Me Figure It Out Wonderful Raise Me Up Dreaming You Don’t Know Me Like That John Doe Sorrento Need You To Love Me Only One Live Without Your Love Call My Name

Tour dates:

EUROPE

7/18/2024 Das Fest 2024, Karlsruhe, Germany

7/20/2024 Deichbrand Festival 2024, Cuxhaven, Germany

7/21/2024 Zwarte Cross 2024 Lichtenvoorde, Netherlands

7/24/2024 London, The Garage, UK

7/27/2024 Open Air Lumnezia 2024, Lumnezia, Switzerland

7/28/2024 Poolbar Festival 2024, Feldkirch, Austria

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND

8/17/2024 Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide [SOLD OUT]

8/23/2024 Hordern Pavilion, Sydney [SOLD OUT]

8/24/2024 Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle [SOLD OUT]

8/28/2024 Auckland Town Hall, Auckland [SOLD OUT]

8/30/2024 Riverstage, Brisbane [SOLD OUT]

8/31/2024 Townsville Entertainment & Convention Centre, Townsville [SOLD OUT]

9/1/2024 Townsville Entertainment & Convention Centre, Townsville [SOLD OUT]

9/4/2024 Fremantle Arts Centre, Fremantle [SELLING FAST]

9/5/2024 Fremantle Arts Centre, Fremantle [SOLD OUT]

9/7/2024 Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne [SOLD OUT]

11/9/2024 Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

11/30/2024 Sydney Opera House, Sydney