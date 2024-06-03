Drawing from his own life experiences, Florida’s TJ Carroll delivers a powerful message of overcoming obstacles and seizing every opportunity life presents with the release of “Grave Digger.” An uptempo Rap anthem that embodies resilience, triumph, and how the power of faith can pull you out of any grave situation you may find yourself in. With motivational lyrics and a hometown ballad vibe, the song is influenced by his personal journey of overcoming adversity.

Speaking to Medium Creative Agency in an exclusive press statement, TJ reveals: “My new song delves into the transformative power of faith and redemption. It’s a testament to the profound impact of grace, illustrating how the creator can resurrect us from the depths of despair as we live out our purpose to serve others.”

TJ Carroll is an independent Hip-Hop artist from Melbourne that has been releasing music, building his own discography and collaborating with other artists since 2020. He has several projects, including his mixtape, Soul Poem, the October Baby EP, and his collaborative project with the VERT Mob collective, VERT MUSIC 2. His most popular song to date “WAWA” was released in 2021, with help from Caleb Gordon & Ayomilly, has amassed 1M+ streams collectively across all platforms.

