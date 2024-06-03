Drawing from his own life experiences, Florida’s TJ Carroll delivers a powerful message of overcoming obstacles and seizing every opportunity life presents with the release of “Grave Digger.” An uptempo Rap anthem that embodies resilience, triumph, and how the power of faith can pull you out of any grave situation you may find yourself in. With motivational lyrics and a hometown ballad vibe, the song is influenced by his personal journey of overcoming adversity.
Speaking to Medium Creative Agency in an exclusive press statement, TJ reveals: “My new song delves into the transformative power of faith and redemption. It’s a testament to the profound impact of grace, illustrating how the creator can resurrect us from the depths of despair as we live out our purpose to serve others.”
TJ Carroll is an independent Hip-Hop artist from Melbourne that has been releasing music, building his own discography and collaborating with other artists since 2020. He has several projects, including his mixtape, Soul Poem, the October Baby EP, and his collaborative project with the VERT Mob collective, VERT MUSIC 2. His most popular song to date “WAWA” was released in 2021, with help from Caleb Gordon & Ayomilly, has amassed 1M+ streams collectively across all platforms.
TJ Carroll is an independent Gospel Hip-Hop artist from Melbourne, Florida who is using his passion for music to bring glory to Jesus’ name.
From trap to soulful hip-hop, TJ Carroll shares how Jesus has and continues to transform his life. Since 2020, TJ has been releasing music, building his own discography and collaborating with other artists in the Christian Hip-Hop space. He has several projects, such as his mixtape, Soul Poem, the October Baby EP, and his collaborative project with the VERT Mob collective, VERT MUSIC 2.
His top song, “Hectic”, featuring Hulvey, was released on the Reach Records Summer 2021 playlist and has over one million streams across all platforms. His other popular releases include “Seek Jesus Face” and “Eastside Southside.”
For TJ Carroll, this is about more than music. It’s about the Kingdom of God. His creativity is not just a gift, but a tool that God has given him to bring joy and truth in the lives of others. TJ’s heart is for the youth in his city. His goal is to make music that proclaims the Gospel and inspires the next generation to seek Christ and to use their unique gifts to build the kingdom of God, starting in their own communities.