Southern rockers Them Dirty Roses — consisting of brothers James and Frank Ford and childhood friends Ben Crain and Andrew Davis — have released the lyric video for their latest single, “Birmingham Steel” today.

The “Birmingham Steel” lyric video is inspired by the band’s home state of Alabama and pays tribute to the Birmingham steel industry, the dedicated steelworkers, and even their families as well.

“We are really happy with how the ‘Birmingham Steel’ lyric video turned out. It’s more than just words on a screen. It’s a visual journey that really captures the soul of the song, and paints a picture of the landscape and people we grew up with. We wanted our fans to feel the power and emotion behind the song, and we think this video accomplishes that,” said Frank Ford, drummer of Them Dirty Roses.

Watch the lyric video below.

“Birmingham Steel” was co-written by all four band members and collaborators Phillip White and James LeBlanc, and was recorded at the iconic FAME studios. “Birmingham Steel” is the follow-up to their previously released single “Candle In The Dark” and their self-titled album Them Dirty Roses and Lost In The Valley Of Hate and Love Vol 1.

Bred in ‘Bama Clay, Them Dirty Roses grew up together before moving to Nashville to pursue their careers in music. They toured relentlessly and built a loyal legion of fans, garnering over one million Spotify monthly listeners and shoulder-to-shoulder crowds at their live shows.

Signed to WME, Them Dirty Roses are currently on a nationwide tour in support of their new music (full summer tour dates listed below). For more information on tickets, head here.

Tour dates:

6/6 – Bourbon Theatre – Lincoln, NE

6/7 – Off Broadway – St. Louis, MO

6/8 – Tailgates N’ Tallboys – Clinton, IA

6/21 – Gordy’s HWY 30 Music Fest- Filer, ID

6/27 – Vinyl – Atlanta, GA

6/28 – Skipper’s Smokehouse – Tampa, FL

7/4 – Phenix City Amphitheater – Phenix City, AL

7/5 – TOONEY’S Music Venue – McCaysville, GA

7/13 – Lewistown Bike Rally – Lewistown, MT

7/27- Humboldt County Fair 2024 – Humboldt, IA

8/2 – Owensboro Convention Center – Owensboro, KY

8/3 – Ash Bash – Mount Vernon, IL

8/9 – Odawa Casino – Petoskey, MI

8/10 – XRoads41 Festival- Oshkosh, WI

8/15 – Mississippi Studios – Portland, OR

8/16 – Wheatstock Festival – Helix, OR

8/17 – The Olympic – Boise, ID

8/22 – Lava Cantina – The Colony, TX

8/24 – Gruene Hall – New Braunfels, TX

9/5 – Bird’s Nest – Dunn, NC

9/6 – Bird’s Nest – Dunn, NC (Sold Out)

9/14 – Hurricane Alley – Bossier City, LA