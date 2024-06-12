Connecticut-formed indie/post-rock collective The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die share their latest single “Auguries Of Guilt“. The band’s first new music since 2021’s Illusory Walls (Epitaph), the song was produced and mixed by Chris Teti (Fiddlehead, Anxious) at Silver Bullet Studios. Imbued with bright, vibrant sonics, listen closer and the lyrics portray a poignant exploration of the “villains” in our stories, killed by those who are seen as history’s winners.

“The people in stories that get labeled as heroes are often brutal killers, capable of extreme greed and cruelty on behalf of their allies’ and their desires. This song tries to smudge historical and present-day conflicts with the emotions of loss and vengeance.” – Vocalist David Bello

“It’s about the queasy feeling of rooting for a matador,” he continues, “The unease at the prospect of voting for a president when the lesser-of-two-evils has been enabling genocide, and the dystopia of an AI called Lavender determining its own morality of family annihilation.

I’d like to dedicate it to a number of people and things:

-Dan Moses, a Lebanese man from West Virginia who stood as tall as Goliath and had the kindest heart.

-Humbaba, the protector of the Cedar Forest in the ancient Epic of Gilgamesh

-Paulo Paulino Guajajara, killed by government corruption and private industry while protecting an uncontacted tribe in Brazil.

-Khaled Nabhan, Bearer of the Last Goodbye.

-Abdullah Maarouf’s olive groves in Deir Ballut, destroyed by the waste of oppressors, as well as all the olive oil not being made due to political destruction.”

With a dynamic live show and a commitment to community and inclusivity, TWIABP has built a devoted underground following as they continue to uplift and inspire listeners to find the courage to face their adversities. Throughout beloved albums like 2013’s Whenever, If Ever and 2015’s Harmlessness, TWIABP have swirled richly textured Midwestern emo, snarling post-punk, driving alt-rock and droning new wave with ease. In 2021, their eighth record Illusory Walls arrived as their “heaviest, proggiest, most audacious release to date” according to Stereogum. Tackling complex social and political themes like religion and capitalism, Pitchfork praised its scathing indictments as “fuming with resentment for the ruthless greed and self-interest fueling societal collapse.”

TWIABP On Tour

June 28 – Glasgow, UK – Stereo

June 29 – Edinburgh, UK – The Mash House

June 29 – Sale, UK – Outbreak Fest

August 24 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

Get more music news HERE!