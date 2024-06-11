Ahead of their highly-anticipated summer tour, The Used have already announced their plans for a fall headlining tour later this year.

The fall run — featuring special guests Plain White T’s and Raue — will kick off on September 21st in Little Rock, Arkansas and make stops throughout the United States in cities like Kansas City, Fort Wayne, Birmingham, Nashville, Tampa, St. Augustine, and more before wrapping up on October 7th in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Ticket pre-sale details are as follows:

● The Used pre-sale tickets and VIP upgrades available June 11 @ 10am local time (Presale Code: MEDZ)

● Live Nation / Ticketmaster pre-sale tickets available June 12 @ 10am local time

● Spotify pre-sale tickets available June 13 @ 10am local time (Presale Code: TERRIFIED)

The Used will also be offering VIP packages on the tour. Packages include one general admission ticket, a meet & greet and photo with the band, limited edition poster, stainless coffee mug, early entry and access to merch, and more.

All tickets and VIP packages will be on sale June 14 at 10am local time here.

Tour dates:

June 20 – Gary, IN – Hard Rock Casino – Northern Indiana#

June 21 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s#

June 23 – Franklin, WI – Phase Fest*

June 24 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live @ 20 Monroe#

June 26 – Minneapolis, MN – Uptown Theater#

June 28 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live#

June 29 – Cleveland, OH – The Masonic Temple#

June 30 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE#

July 2 – Wallingford, CT – Oakdale Theatre#

July 3 – Portland, ME – State Theatre Portland#

July 5 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS^

July 6 – St. Catharines, ON – Born and Raised Fest*

July 9 – Baltimore, MD – Power Plant Live#

July 10 – Hampton, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom#

July 12 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage#

July 13 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa#

September 20 – St. Louis, MO – Armory STL+

September 21 – Little Rock, AR – The Hall+

September 23 – Kansas City, MO – Midland Theatre+

September 25 – Fort Wayne, IN – The Clyde Theater+

September 26 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City+

September 28 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore+

September 29 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works+

October 1 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern+

October 2 – Tampa, FL – Hard Rock Event Center – Tampa+

October 4 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution+

October 5 – St. Augustine, FL – The Saint Augustine Amphitheater+

October 7 – New Orleans, LA – House Of Blues+

* Festival appearance

# The Used w/ Story Of The Year and Amira Elfeky

^ The Used w/ Amira Elfeky

+ with Plain White T’s