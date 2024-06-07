Legendary punk-rock band The Offspring have announced that their new album, Supercharged, will be released on October 11th via Concord Records.

The album announcement comes alongside the release of the lead single, “Make It All Right.” The single comes hot out of the gate in the way that only The Offspring can and have done for the majority of their career. Despite it’s fast pace, “Make It All Right” lyrically talks bout how it feels to have your “partner in crime” by your side; the person who makes you feel like you can do anything and that everything will work out in the end.

In talking about the track and the upcoming release of Supercharged, The Offspring frontman Dexter Holland said: “We wanted this record to have pure energy – from the start to the finish! That’s why we called it SUPERCHARGED. From the height of our aspirations to the depths of our struggles, we talk about it all on this record…in a way that celebrates the life that we share and where we are now. Our single “Make It All Right” is a great example of this because it talks about the people in our lives who make us feel strong when we are feeling low – our partners in crime who make us feel all right.

The album was recorded in three different locations this time around: Maui, Vancouver, and our home studio in Huntington Beach, and together with our producer Bob Rock everything came out awesome. I feel like this is the best we have ever sounded! We’ve been rocking out and headbanging to it for months! And we can’t wait for you guys to hear it!”

Listen to “Make It All Right” below and pre-order Supercharged here.

Last week, The Offspring performed to a massive crowd at Napa’s BottleRock Festival performing career-spanning kick-ass fan favorites and were joined by a very special guest – global superstar Ed Sheeran. Sheeran – who is a longtime fan of The Offspring – surprised the crowd and performed “Million Miles Away” from the band’s Conspiracy of One album (released in 2000).

Continuing on the road the band are performing overseas at numerous festivals as well as Inkcarceration Festival in Mansfield, OH on July 19th, Louder Than Life Festival on September 26th and more in North America. See full tour dates here.