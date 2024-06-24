Today, The Front Bottoms have announced their plans for an extensive fall U.S. headlining tour.

Dubbed the “Finding Your Way Home Tour,” the Front Bottoms will kick off the tour on September 12th with two shows at the House of Blues in Boston, Massachusetts and finds them going cross-country including their annual holiday festival Champagne Jam. This year’s Champagne Jam will be held on both coasts for the first time ever, with a two night stand set for the House of Blues in Anaheim, California on November 22nd and November 23rd, followed by the east coast date on December 14th in Atlantic City, New Jersey which will conclude the tour.

Support for the tour and lineups for their annual year-end blowouts will be announced in the coming weeks. Pre-sale tickets for the “Finding Your Way Home Tour”are available now, with general on-sale beginning this Thursday, June 27th at 12pm ET. See below for full tour routing. For tickets and more information, head here.

Tour dates:

9/12 – Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston

9/13 – Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston

9/14 – Syracuse, NY – Landmark Theatre

9/17 – Detroit,MI -St. Andrew’s Hall

9/18 – Ft. Wayne, IN – The Clyde

9/20 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

9/21 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore Minneapolis

9/24 – Des Moines, ID – Val Air Ballroom

9/25 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

9/27 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

10/13 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland

10/15 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

10/16 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

10/18 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

10/19 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

10/20 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

10/22 – Chicago, IL – HOB Chicago

10/23 – Chicago, IL – HOB Chicago

10/26 – Silver Spring, MD – Fillmore Silver Spring

11/21 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues Las Vegas

11/22 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim (Champagne Jam – West Coast)

11/23 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim (Champagne Jam – West Coast)

11/24 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

11/26 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek

11/27 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

11/29 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas

11/30 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans

12/02 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando

12/04 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

12/14 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live @ Etess Arena (Champagne Jam – East Coast)