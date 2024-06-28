Today, pop-punk powerhouse Taylor Acorn has announced that her debut album, Survival in Motion, will be released on September 13th.

Survival in Motion will feature the recently released singles “High Horse” and “Greener,” as well as the title-track which Acorn has shared today alongside the album announcement. The album is an empowering collection born from struggle but showing that there is always hope for a better tomorrow.

“I feel like I’ve been waiting a lifetime to be able to say “I’m putting out a debut album”, but in all honesty I’m so glad I waited for as long as I have,” Acorn shares. “I feel like I’ve finally found my sound — I’ve fallen in love with every single song in it’s own right, the writing process was truly something I’ll never forget — and to top it off I got to share the experience with my best friends and some of the most amazing and talented people I know.”

Acorn continues: “I’m not sure what will come next, but this chapter is something that I am so unbelievably proud of and I can’t wait to share it with everyone. I hope you love it and I hope you find peace in knowing that no matter what we go through, we are all walking representation of survival in motion and life is a gift no matter how crazy it can be.”

Watch the music video for “Survival in Motion” below and pre-order the album here.

Additionally, Acorn recently announced a number of new headline shows in September and October. Shows kick off on September 5th in Tuscaloosa as a co-headline with Charlotte Sands, with additional shows (support TBA) in Richmond, Baltimore, San Francisco, Anaheim, and more. She’ll also be performing this September at Bourbon & Beyond.

This fall Acorn is also set to hit the road with Dashboard Confessional and Boys Like Girls, making stops in Boston, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Chicago, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Houston, etc. Tickets for all upcoming dates are on sale now and available here.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Survival in Motion Applause Greener People Watching High Horse Nervous System Final Nail Be Like You Homebody Birds Still Sing

Headlining tour dates:

Sept 5 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Druid City Music Hall (co-headline show w/Charlotte Sands)

Sept 6 – Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819

Sept 7 – Richmond, VA @ The Canal Club

Sept 8 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

Sept 13 – Mechanicsburg, PA @ Lovedraft’s Brewing Co.

Sept 27 – Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade

Oct 1 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep

Oct 3 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

Oct 8 – San Francisco, CA @ Independent

Oct 20 – Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s

Oct 21 – Anaheim, CA @ The Parish at House of Blues

Upcoming Tour Dates w/Dashboard Confessional:

Sept 10 – Asbury Park @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

Sept 11 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sept 12 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

Sept 14 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Sept 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

Sept 17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

Sept 18 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Sept 19 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond 2024 **

Sept 20 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

Sept 21 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

Sept 22 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

Sept 24 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse

Sept 25 – West Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom

Sept 26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown Theater

Sept 28 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Oct 4 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

Oct 5 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

Oct 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

Oct 9 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live

Oct 11 – Forest Grove, OR @ MeMenamins Grand Lodge

Oct 12 – Spokane, WA @ The Podium

Oct 13 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

Oct 15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Oct 16 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

Oct 22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

Oct 23 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment Center

Oct 25 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

Oct 26 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Oct 27 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

** – Date not with Dashboard Confessional