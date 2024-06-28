Today, pop-punk powerhouse Taylor Acorn has announced that her debut album, Survival in Motion, will be released on September 13th.
Survival in Motion will feature the recently released singles “High Horse” and “Greener,” as well as the title-track which Acorn has shared today alongside the album announcement. The album is an empowering collection born from struggle but showing that there is always hope for a better tomorrow.
“I feel like I’ve been waiting a lifetime to be able to say “I’m putting out a debut album”, but in all honesty I’m so glad I waited for as long as I have,” Acorn shares. “I feel like I’ve finally found my sound — I’ve fallen in love with every single song in it’s own right, the writing process was truly something I’ll never forget — and to top it off I got to share the experience with my best friends and some of the most amazing and talented people I know.”
Acorn continues: “I’m not sure what will come next, but this chapter is something that I am so unbelievably proud of and I can’t wait to share it with everyone. I hope you love it and I hope you find peace in knowing that no matter what we go through, we are all walking representation of survival in motion and life is a gift no matter how crazy it can be.”
Watch the music video for “Survival in Motion” below and pre-order the album here.
Additionally, Acorn recently announced a number of new headline shows in September and October. Shows kick off on September 5th in Tuscaloosa as a co-headline with Charlotte Sands, with additional shows (support TBA) in Richmond, Baltimore, San Francisco, Anaheim, and more. She’ll also be performing this September at Bourbon & Beyond.
This fall Acorn is also set to hit the road with Dashboard Confessional and Boys Like Girls, making stops in Boston, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Chicago, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Houston, etc. Tickets for all upcoming dates are on sale now and available here.
Artwork:
Track-listing:
- Survival in Motion
- Applause
- Greener
- People Watching
- High Horse
- Nervous System
- Final Nail
- Be Like You
- Homebody
- Birds Still Sing
Headlining tour dates:
Sept 5 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Druid City Music Hall (co-headline show w/Charlotte Sands)
Sept 6 – Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819
Sept 7 – Richmond, VA @ The Canal Club
Sept 8 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery
Sept 13 – Mechanicsburg, PA @ Lovedraft’s Brewing Co.
Sept 27 – Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade
Oct 1 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep
Oct 3 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
Oct 8 – San Francisco, CA @ Independent
Oct 20 – Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s
Oct 21 – Anaheim, CA @ The Parish at House of Blues
Upcoming Tour Dates w/Dashboard Confessional:
Sept 10 – Asbury Park @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
Sept 11 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sept 12 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
Sept 14 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Sept 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
Sept 17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
Sept 18 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Sept 19 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond 2024 **
Sept 20 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
Sept 21 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
Sept 22 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre
Sept 24 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse
Sept 25 – West Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom
Sept 26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown Theater
Sept 28 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Oct 4 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA
Oct 5 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
Oct 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
Oct 9 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live
Oct 11 – Forest Grove, OR @ MeMenamins Grand Lodge
Oct 12 – Spokane, WA @ The Podium
Oct 13 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
Oct 15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
Oct 16 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
Oct 22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
Oct 23 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment Center
Oct 25 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
Oct 26 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Oct 27 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
** – Date not with Dashboard Confessional