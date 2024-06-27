TATE SEDAR and Liv Kennedy‘s “Our Goodbye” revitalize the breakup song with an upbeat vibe, perfect for summer radio.

Their friendship since college gave birth to a project that combines satin melodies, unique lyricism, and mixed production from TATE’s post-EDM sound. The result is a personal storytelling and production that challenges the format of love songs and the modern electronic-pop anthem, even after a three-year journey and multiple instrumentals.

TATE and Kennedy discovered each other’s talents and built a friendship after college. They collaborated on a track based on romantic events that occurred between their years apart.

Kennedy’s song “Goodbyes” focuses on the difficult part of breakups. The duo effectively captures the bittersweet feeling of long-term love coming to an end.

Liv’s vocals convey introspective emotions, while TATE embodies the determination to move on from a failed romance. Inspired by electropop acts like Ke$ha, Taio Cruz, and Katy Perry and the ‘golden age’ of EDM (2010-2016), SEDAR combines analog and digital music to evolve the electronic and pop genres in a post-EDM style.

SEDAR spent three years crafting the post-EDM track ‘Our Goodbye,’ which reflects his growth and signature sound. The song captures human experiences and emotions in a modern, radio-friendly style, showcasing SEDAR and Kennedy’s evolution in music and romance.

Check out “Our Goodbye” below.