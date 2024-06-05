Today, Sturgill Simpson has announced his long-awaited return to music this year with a fall tour, along with a new album under a new name, Johnny Blue Skies.

After promising to release only five studio albums under his own name, Simpson marks the beginning of a new era with Johnny Blue Skies and the release of Passage Du Desir. The album will be out July 12 via his own independent label, High Top Mountain Records.

The album will include eight songs produced by Johnny Blue Skies and David Ferguson and recorded at Clement House Recording Studio in Nashville, Tennessee and Abbey Road Studios in London, England.

Pre-orders can be found here.

In addition to headlining sets at Outside Lands and Austin City Limits Music Festival, Simpson and his band — Kevin Black (bass), Robbie Crowell (keys), Laur Joamets (guitar) and Miles Miller (drums) — will return to the road for the “Why Not? Tour” this fall.

It marks the first full tour from Simpson in over four years, and the extensive 28-date headline run includes stops at L.A.’s The Greek Theatre, Washington State’s The Gorge Amphitheatre, Lexington’s Rupp Arena, Chicago’s Salt Shed (two nights), Queens’ Forest Hills Stadium and Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena among many more.

Fans are being asked to register before tickets go on-sale to help ensure tickets go directly to true Sturgill Simpson fans. Registration for the pre-sale is open now until Monday, June 10th at 8:59PM PT — sign up here to receive exclusive early access to the artist pre-sale starting next Wednesday, June 12th at 10am local.

A limited number of tickets will be available for the general on-sale on Friday, June 14th at 10amlocal time here, while supplies last.

Fans who purchase tickets on Ticketmaster and can’t attend will have the option to resell their tickets at the original price paid using Face Value Exchange. To protect the Exchange, Simpson has requested that all shows ticketed by Ticketmaster, except those in VA, IL and UT where Face Value Exchange can’t be mandated, use tickets that are mobile only and restricted from transfer. A valid bank account or debit card within the country of this event is required to sell on the Face Value Exchange. More information on Ticketmaster Exchange can be found here

STURGILL SIMPSON CONFIRMED TOUR DATES:

BOLD on-sale Friday, June 14 at 10:00am local time