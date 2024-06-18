Paramount has officially unveiled its first trailer for Smile 2, the follow-up to the 2022 smash horror hit, Smile.

The trailer for Smile 2 is centered around a pop star, Skye Riley (portrayed by Naomi Scott), who is driven mad by an evil curse that takes victims in the form of a creepy smile.

Parker Finn, writer and director of the first “Smile,” returns with actor Kyle Gallner, who played police officer Joel. The film series chronicles an evil, unrelenting demon that drives its victims to suicide by appearing as a series of human beings with sinister smiles plastered across their faces.

The official synopsis teases, “About to embark on a new world tour, global pop sensation Skye Riley begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events. Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and the pressures of fame, Skye is forced to face her dark past to regain control of her life before it spirals out of control.”

In the first Smile, the movie concluded with Joel witnessing the tragic and horrific death of his ex-girlfriend Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) after she lit herself on fire due to the mysterious, grinning demon. Per the standard set in the first film, whoever witnesses someone else’s death at the hands of this haunting entity becomes its next victim driven to suicide, so things inherently look bleak already for Joel.

Additional cast includes Naomi Scott, Lukas Gage, Rosemarie DeWitt, Dylan Gelula and Raúl Castillo.

Check out the official teaser trailer for Smile 2 below.

While originally slated for a streaming only premiere on Paramount+, the studio behind the film gave Smile a full theatrical release, a move that paid out $217 million at the global box office. The success of the first film no doubt convinced Paramount to sign on for another, and based on the first trailer and general excitement, Smile 2 could fare similarly well.

In anticipation of the trailer launch, Paramount had previously been teasing the upcoming single “Blood on White Satin” by popstar Skye Riley whom Scott portrays in the film.

There are billboards in LA & NY in addition to a lyric video and fun BTS video that features Ryan Tedder (One Republic) and Dometi Pongo (MTV) speaking about Skye. The single is now available to stream and can be heard below.