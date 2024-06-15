With hit tracks like “Let The Rain Clouds Come” and “Eclipse” under his belt, SBU may have just unveiled his best production to date with the release of “Turmoil” on vibe.digital.

The track boasts a captivating, compelling spoken-word sample paired with an epic and immersive wave production that’s truly one for the books.

With an appropriate and fitting album art rendering to pair, “Turmoil” rapidly puts the listeners in a galactic sense of space through this sonic odyssey. It launches the listener into an otherworldly plane, completely capturing the imagination while nailing the essence of what great ‘wave’ music is all about.

Stream “Tumoil” here.