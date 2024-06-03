Following the biggest chart debut of her career, Saturday Night Live debut performance, and a wildly raved about and acclaimed Coachella set, today Sabrina Carpenter has announced that she will be releasing her highly anticipated sixth studio album, Short n’ Sweet, on August 23rd.

Fans can pe-order/pre-save Short n’ Sweet now here.

On the announcement, Carpenter says, “I am so excited to announce my brand new album ‘Short n’ Sweet’ coming in August. This project is quite special to me and I hope it’ll be something special to you too. I also have a surprise coming for you on Thursday night so keep an eye out.”

Keep your eyes peeled as Carpenter will be dropping new music on June 6th.

The announcement comes as runaway smash “Espresso” continues to heat up. Scaling charts worldwide, the Platinum-certified hit took flight as her fourth hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and her first Top 5 on the chart. It captured the #1 spot on the Spotify Global, US, and UK charts, hitting #1 on the UK Singles Chart and crashing Spotify charts in 70 countries, with 50 of those countries in the Top 5. It only increased her incredible momentum from the platinum “Feather,” which scored her first #1 at Top 40 Radio and recently vaulted to 21 on the Hot 100. Simultaneously, she levels up to rarified air as one of the “Top 50 Most Listened-To Artists in the World on Spotify” for the first time.