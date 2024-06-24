Role Model has officially shared the music video for his newest single, “Look At That Woman,” which is out now via Interscope Records.

In the official video for “Look At That Woman,” Role Model honors many of the women who have inspired him, from his artist peers to friends and super-fans. Directed by frequent collaborator Dylan Knight (Niall Horan, Big Sean), the fun video finds Role Model operating a photo booth while the women playfully pose inside the booth. Look for cameos from actresses Ariana Greenblatt and Ava Phillippe, artists Lizzy McAlpine, BENEE, girl in red, NIKI, Lennon Stella, Wallice, Dora Jar, Umi, Jensen McRae and Maria Isabel, and influencers Kenzie Ziegler, Tana Mongeau, Tara Yummy, Veronikaiscool and Shan non Beveridge among others.

Breezy yet tinged with melancholy, the 1970s-influenced track is from the upcoming sophomore album from Role Model, Kansas Anymore, which will be released on July 19 via Interscope Records. While his 2022 debut album, Rx, was about being in love, Kansas Anymore is inspired by homesickness, heartbreak, and the process of redefining oneself amidst those feelings.

Watch the video for “Look At That Woman” below and pre-order Kansas Anymore here.

Role Model will be playing his new songs live for the first time this fall when he joins acclaimed singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams as special guest on her sold-out The Secret of Us tour, which will kick off on September 5.