Today, The Red Clay Strays have released their brand new single, “Devil In My Ear.” The single is lifted from their upcoming album, Made by These Moments, which will be out on July 26th via RCA Records.

Written by Red Clay Strays guitarist Drew Nix, “Devil In My Ear” dives into the profound effects of depression, anxiety, and self-doubt. Reflecting on the song, Nix shares, “‘Devil in My Ear’ is a song that came to me during a time when I was trying to figure out why somebody who was dear to me, and many others, would take their own life. Somebody who, even with superb talent, a loving family, and good friends thought their life either wasn’t worth living anymore or they were experiencing a pain so severe internally that they could no longer live with it. This song is dedicated to the people who have had these thoughts and moments where they feel like their life doesn’t matter enough to stick around. Please stick around. Somebody loves you. Those thoughts are lies and things will get better. God bless.”

Listen to “Devil In My Ear” below and pre-order/pre-save Made by These Moments here.

In celebration of the new music, the band made their late-night television debut on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” last month, where they performed new single, “Wanna Be Loved.” Watch the performance here.

Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell) and recorded at Cobb’s Georgia Mae in Savannah, Made by These Moments is filled with the band’s signature genre-blending sound, as they meld electric rock and roll with southern soul. Across these eleven tracks, The Red Clay Strays explore fundamental elements of the human condition, reflecting on faith, love and redemption.

Of the project, lead singer Brandon Coleman shares, “‘Made by These Moments’ shines a light on overcoming the battles we face in life like loneliness, depression, and hopelessness. We hope you listen and recognize that our pain has a purpose.”

Known for their electric live performances, The Red Clay Strays will continue to tour through this fall including newly confirmed headline shows at Brooklyn’s Brooklyn Paramount, Los Angeles’ The Wiltern, Boston’s Roadrunner, Philadelphia’s The Fillmore, Atlanta’s Coca-Cola Roxy, Denver’s Mission Ballroom and San Diego’s SOMA among several others. The new dates add to an already extensive 2024 tour schedule for the band, which includes their sold-out, three-night headline debut at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium in September, major festivals such as Windy City Smokeout and Austin City Limits and select dates in the U.K. later this summer. See below for complete tour itinerary.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Disaster Wasting Time Wanna Be Loved No One Else Like Me Ramblin’ Drowning Devil In My Ear I’m Still Fine On My Knees Moments God Does

Tour dates:

June 21—Pelham, TN—The Caverns (SOLD OUT)

June 22—Pelham, TN—The Caverns (SOLD OUT)

June 23—Pelham, TN—The Caverns (SOLD OUT)

June 27—Fort Worth, TX—Billy Bob’s (SOLD OUT)

June 28—San Antonio, TX—Boeing Center at Tech Port (LOW TICKETS)

June 29—Lubbock, TX—Cotton Fest

July 10—Columbus, OH—The Bluestone (SOLD OUT)

July 11—Columbus, OH—The Bluestone (SOLD OUT)

July 12—Chicago, IL—Windy City Smokeout 2024

July 13—Grand Rapids, MI—The Intersection (SOLD OUT)

July 20—Salt Lake City, UT—The Complex (VENUE UPGRADE, LOW TICKETS)

July 21—Redmond, OR—FairWell Festival

July 24—Airway Heights, WA—Spokane Live (SOLD OUT)

July 25—Portland, OR—Crystal Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

July 26—Seattle, WA—The Showbox (SOLD OUT)

July 27—Rexford, MT—Abayance Bay Marina

August 2—Minneapolis, MN—Basilica Block Party

August 3—St. Charles, IA—Hinterland

August 9—Elkhorn, NE— The Club at Indian Creek

August 10—Oshkosh, WI—Xroads41 2024

August 31—Weston, CO—Monument Lake Resort

September 4—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium† (SOLD OUT)