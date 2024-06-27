Carsex, the electrifying band from Long Beach, CA, has unleashed their latest track, “Crooked Canvas,” and it’s a masterful blend of raw energy and potent commentary. Known for their supercharged sound reminiscent of Circle Jerks, Black Flag, The Germs, Danzig, and a touch of Queens of the Stone Age, Carsex delivers an unapologetic anthem that takes aim at blind consumerism.

“Crooked Canvas” is a visceral experience from start to finish. The song kicks off with a ferocious riff that immediately sets the tone for what’s to come—a no-holds-barred critique of modern society’s penchant for mindless consumption. Nigel Burk’s vocals are a perfect match for the band’s gritty, aggressive style. His delivery is both fierce and compelling as he decries the metaphorical wool being pulled over people’s eyes by politics, religion, and consumer culture. Burk’s lyrics are sharp and insightful, offering a scathing indictment of the forces that shape public perception and dictate societal norms.

The instrumentation on “Crooked Canvas” is nothing short of explosive. Jeremy Schott’s bass lines provide a thunderous foundation, driving the song forward with relentless intensity. The band’s chemistry is palpable, and their collective sound is a blistering assault on the senses that commands attention. The production quality captures the raw, unfiltered essence of their music, ensuring that every note hits with maximum impact.

The accompanying music video, shot by Brad Walther and Jason Lazo at Big Walrus Productions, is a visual tour de force that complements the song’s themes perfectly. Filmed on a church set, the video underscores the song’s message about the public being told how to think and what to consume. The stark imagery and powerful editing by Steven Burhoe of Plague Productions enhance the overall impact, creating a provocative visual narrative that lingers long after the song ends.

Carsex has once again proven their prowess with “Crooked Canvas,” a track that not only showcases their musical talent but also their ability to address important social issues with authenticity and intensity. This song is a must-listen for fans of hard-hitting punk rock and anyone looking for music that challenges the status quo. Carsex is a band that refuses to be ignored, and “Crooked Canvas” is a testament to their unyielding spirit and artistic vision.