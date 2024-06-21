Pop-country breakout star, Dasha, has announced her extensive global headlining tour for 2024 titled “Dashville, U.S.A.”

Throughout her tour, Dasha will be making stops in London, New York, Nashville, Los Angeles and more. Tickets went on sale at 10am local time today here.

Meanwhile, Dasha is set to release her anxiously awaited new song “Didn’t I” on July 12 via Warner Records. She initially debuted the song live on stage to a crowd of over 70,000 people at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN during CMA Fest.

Earlier this month, Dasha notably made her debut at the iconic Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, TN. Of course, she highlighted the set with the smash single “Austin” as well as favorites from What Happens Now? The milestone performance marked a significant moment in Dasha’s burgeoning career as she joins the ranks of artists like Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Lady A, Blake Shelton and many more who have graced the stage of Grand Ole Opry.

Tour dates:

August 12 Stockholm, SE Nalen

August 14 St. Polten, AT Frequence Festival

August 16 HAsselt Kiewit, BE Pukkelpop

August 17 Stradbally, IE Electric Picnic

August 19 London, UK Scala

August 21 Amsterdam, NL Melkweg

August 23 Reading, UK Reading Festival

August 24 Leeds, UK Leeds Festival

October 8 New York, NY Bowery Ballroom

October 9 Boston, MA. Brighton Music Hall

October 14 Denver, CO Bluebird Theater

October 15 Salt Lake City, UT Soundwell

October 18 San Luis Obispo, CA SLO Brew Rock

October 19 Los Angeles, CA The Roxy

November 5 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line Music Cafe

November 8 Cincinnati, OH Top Cat’s

November 9 Grand Rapids, MI The Stache

November 11 Toronto, ON Opera House

November 13 Indianapolis, IN Hi-Fi

November 14 Nashville, TN Exit In

November 15 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade – Hell