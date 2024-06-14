Today, groundbreaking country star Orville Peck has announced that his highly-anticipated duets album, Stampede, will be released on August 2nd via Warner Records.

Stampede features new collaborations with Beck, Teddy Swims, Margo Price, Mickey Guyton, Debbii Dawson, TJ Osborne, Waylon Payne, Fancy Hagood and Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, in addition to latest single “Midnight Ride” with Kylie Minogue and Diplo, which was released last week. Pre-order the album here.

Stampede also rounds out the collection of massive duets that was first introduced as Stampede Vol. 1 in May, which found Peck teaming up on songs with Willie Nelson, Elton John, Noah Cyrus, Midland, Allison Russell, Nathaniel Rateliff, and Bu Cuaron.

“This project has always been something I’ve fantasized about, so to see it finally come to fruition really is a dream come true,” says Peck.

Last week, Peck announced his 6th annual Rodeo, featuring performances from Medium Build, Mickey Guyton, Reyna Roberts, The Nude Party and more, in addition to a headline set from Peck & Tanya Tucker. Hosted by John Waters, the rodeo will take place on August 24 at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater, with a kickoff party at Basement East on August 23 and a closing party at Brooklyn Bowl on August 25. Tickets are on sale now — click here for more details. Peck’s Stampede North American headline tour is underway now — see full list of dates below.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other [with Willie Nelson] The Hurtin’ Kind [with Midland] Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting) [with Elton John] Back At Your Door [with Debbii Dawson] Chemical Sunset [with Allison Russell] Death Valley High [with Beck] How Far Will We Take It? [with Noah Cyrus] Miénteme [with Bu Cuaron] Papa Was a Rodeo [with Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway] Midnight Ride [with Kylie Minogue and Diplo] Ever You’re Gone [with Teddy Swims] You’re an Asshole, I Can’t Stand You (and I Want a Divorce) [with Margo Price] Where Are We Now? [with Mickey Guyton] Conquer The Heart [with Nathaniel Rateliff] Rhinestone Cowboy [with TJ Osborne, Waylon Payne and Fancy Hagood]

Tour dates:

6/14 — Madison, WI — The Sylvee *^

6/29 — Asbury Park, NJ — The Stone Pony Summer Stage #

6/30 — Washington, DC — The Anthem +#

7/1 — Lewiston, NY — Artpark +#

7/3 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage +#

7/4 — Ottawa, ON — Ottawa Bluesfest

7/8 — Vancouver, BC — Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre #

7/10 — Edmonton, AB — Midway #

7/11 — Edmonton, AB — Midway #

7/14 — Winnipeg, MB — Winnipeg Folk Festival

7/27 — Newport, RI — Newport Folk Festival

7/28 — Harrisburg, PA — Riverfront Park ~%

7/30 — St. Louis, MO — The Factory ~%

8/1 — Kansas City, MO — GrindersKC ~%

8/2 — Saint Charles, IA — Hinterland Music Festival

8/3 — Omaha, NE — The Admiral ~%

8/5 — Oklahoma City, OK — The Jones Assembly ~%

8/6 — Santa Fe, NM — Santa Fe Brewing Company ~%

8/8 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium ~%

8/9 — Salt Lake City, UT — Union Event Center %

9/24 — Bend, OR — Hayden Homes Amphitheater @!

9/25 — Woodinville, WA — Chateau Ste. Michelle @!

9/27 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium @!

9/28 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Palladium @!

9/29 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Palladium @!

10/1 — San Diego, CA — Cal Coast Credit Union – Open Air Theatre @!

10/2 — Phoenix, AZ — Mesa Amphitheatre @!

10/16 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall @&

10/18 — Philadelphia, PA — MET Opera House @&

10/19 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Paramount @&

10/20 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Paramount @&

* With Durand Jones

^ With Debbii Dawson

+ With The War And Treaty

# With Goldie Boutilier

~ With Jaime Wyatt

% With Gold Star

@ With Nikki Lane

! With Emily Nenni

& With Vincent Neil Emerson