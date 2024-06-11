Japanese rockers ONE OK ROCK have announced that they will be releasing their new singe “Delusional:All” on July 12th.

“Delusional:All” also serves as the theme song for the upcoming Kingdom IV: Return of the Great General movie, which is set to be released in Japanese cinemas on July 12th.

Watch the trailer below and pre-save/pre-add the single here.

Kingdom is a live-action adaptation based on a manga series by Hara Yasuhisa. Set during the Warring States Period, it tells the story of an orphan named Xin, who aims to become the greatest general of the country.

In 2019, ONE OK ROCK contributed their song “Wasted Nights” to the first film adaptation of Kingdom, as a theme song.

Since the release, “Wasted Nights” has become one of the band’s highest selling singles. After 5 years, ONE OK ROCK is back to perform the theme song for the fourth film adaptation of “Kingdom.”

Taka, ONE OK ROCK’s vocalist commented: “It’s been a while since we wrote ‘Wasted Nights’ for the first series of ‘Kingdom,’ and we are very honored to be a part of the movie again. We tried to reflect “the various conflicts going on in the world today and the modern society” in the song, while making it blend into the worldview of ‘Kingdom.’”

ONE OK ROCK recently announced their world tour set to kick off in September [tour itinerary below]. For tickets and more information, head here.

Tour dates:

09/14 – Tokyo – Ajinomoto Stadium

09/15 – Tokyo – Ajinomoto Stadium

09/21 – Kaohsiung – Kaohsiung National Stadium

10/05 – Dusseldorf – Mitsubishi Electric Halle

10/07 – Paris – Zénith de Paris – La Villette

10/11 – London – OVO Arena Wembley

10/18 – Toronto – Coca-Cola Coliseum

10/23 – Los Angeles – The Kia Forum