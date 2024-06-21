Rick Ross producer Dizzee Beats handles instrumentation for Olumide”s Summer single “New Keys.” What better way to let the streets know you’re officially outside and ready to be seen? Pulling up in head turning transportation. On his timely track “New Keys,” the East Coast emcee takes a break from his more conscious content and catches a vibe played best in the express lane.

Speaking to Medium Creative Agency about his new song, the P.G. County native states: “This that feel good, bass heavy, braggadocious track. Whether you got something to be proud of or just want to stunt, this is that record.”

Olumide grew up in Maryland, where he casually began to make music with his brother as a high school student. His talent blossomed quickly, and soon, it became apparent that he was destined for bigger things. Olumide began performing in front of any audience that would have him, rapidly upgrading to multiple appearances at Baltimore Soundstage. Easily one of the most promising artists to emerge from the DMV, Olumide officially secured his spot sonically with the release of #BeenDope (Mixtape), which currently boasts millions of streams. Solidifying himself on the stage alongside Hip-Hop heavyweights like Curren$y and A Boogie wit da Hoodie as well as in the booth with other local entertainers like WillThaRapper and Ciscero, Olumide is a man on a mission, refining his craft and further developing his impressive lyrical abilities.

Stream “New Keys” on your DSP of choice via PGN Records below.