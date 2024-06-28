Rising singer/songwriter Nolan Taylor has shares his fan-favorite and distinctive rendition of Colbie Caillat’s pop hit “Bubbly.”

It’s not the first time Taylor has shared a cover of a song that goes over well with fans, previously covering Logan Halstead’s “Bluefoot” back in March.

Check out the official performance video — filmed during his highly successful headlining tour which is wrapping up this weekend — below.

Taylor’s “CINCINNATI HEART TOUR” wraps up this weekend with eagerly awaited shows at Milwaukee, WI’s Summerfest (June 28) and Omaha, NE’s Reverb Lounge (June 29). Taylor will continue on the road with an array of festival appearances and dates around the globe with The Revivalists, Benjamin Tod & Lost Dog Street Band, and The Red Clay Strays, joining the latter for shows in the U.K., Ireland, and Nashville, TN’s sold-out Ryman Auditorium (September 5). For complete details and ticket information, fans can head here.

Tour dates:

JUNE

28 | Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest †

29 | Omaha, NE – Reverb Lounge



JULY

13 | Lewisburg, WV – Healing Appalachia †

20 | Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex #

21 | Redmond, OR – FairWell Festival †

24 | Airway Heights, WA – Spokane Live #

25 | Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom #

26 | Seattle, WA – The Showbox #

27 | Rexford, MT – Abayance Bay Marina #



AUGUST

3 | Hamilton, OH – David Shaw’s Big River Get Down @ RiversEdge Amphitheater *

18 | Dublin, IE – The Academy #

20 | Glasgow, U.K. – Oran Mor #

21 | Manchester, U.K. – O2 Ritz Manchester #

23 | London, U.K. – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire #



SEPTEMBER

5 | Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium # (SOLD OUT)

20 | Nashville, TN – The Basement East (AMERICANAFEST Showcase)



OCTOBER

5 | Salt Lake City, UT – RedWest Fest 2024 †

18 | Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre ^



NOVEMBER

8 | Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall ^



† Festival Appearance

* Supporting The Revivalists

# Supporting The Red Clay Strays

^ Supporting Benjamin Tod & Lost Dog Street Band