Today, Florida-based trio Nevertel have shared their energetic, volatile new single, “SYM.”

After announcing their signing to Epitaph Records earlier this spring, “SYM” serves as a taste of what’s to come for the ever-evolving Nevertel. It combines the bouncy flow of rapper/producer/guitarist Raul Lopez with the urgent screams of vocalist Jeremy Michael.

FUnderneath the explosive breakdowns, “SYM” tells the story of Lopez’s journey toward regaining his sense of self amidst internal battles. “SYM was written between a weird period in my life where I felt like I had lost all my confidence in who I was and what I was making,” he confesses. “I hope this song can resonate with anyone that has felt this way in the past and or with someone going through those feelings right now.”

Listen to “SYM” below.

Nevertel Tour dates:

July 5 – The Theater at Virgin Hotels – Las Vegas, NV

July 12 – The Riff – Springfield, MO

July 13 – The Venue at Horseshoe Casino – Hammond, IN

July 14 – Stir Concert Cove-Harrah’s Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel – Council Bluff, IA

July 16 – Arvest Band Theatre At the Midland – Kansas City, MO

July 18 – Q Sports Bar – Dubuque, IA

July 19 – The Castle Theatre – Bloomington, IL

July 24 – Empire Live – Albany, NY

July 29 – Manchester Music Hall – Lexington, KY

July 30 – The Senate – Columbia, SC

Aug. 3 – JJ’s Live – Fayetteville, AR