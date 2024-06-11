Today, vocalist/guitarist/songwriter Myles Kennedy (Alter Bridge, Slash and the Conspirators) has announced he will be releasing his third solo album, The Art of Letting Go, on October 11th via Napalm Records.

The album continues the trend of Kennedy releasing new music every three years and, in addition to Kennedy, finds him joined by his band comprised of Zia Uddin on drums and Tim Tournier on bass.

The debut single – currently impacting radio around the globe from The Art Of Letting Go– is the upbeat rocker “Say What You Will.” A music video has been released today alongside the album announcement, and was directed by Gordy De St Jeor (Mammoth WVH) and tells the story of a bullied and timid student who breaks out of her shell with the help of a teacher, janitor and lunch person portrayed by Kennedy, Uddin, and Tournier in the school talent show.

Watch the “Say What You Will” music video below as well as all album details, and head here to pre-order The Art of Letting Go.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

The Art Of Letting Go Say What You Will Mr. Downside Miss You When You’re Gone Behind the Veil Saving Face Eternal Lullaby Nothing More To Gain Dead To Rights How The Story Ends

Myles Kennedy The Art Of Letting Go Tour 2024

Sunday, October 27, 2024 – Hamburg, DE – Gruenspan ^

Monday, October 28, 2024 – Copenhagen, DK – Pumpehuset ^

Wednesday, October 30, 2024 – Gothenburg, SE – Valand ^

Friday, November 1, 2024 – Stockholm. SE – Debaser ^

Saturday, November 2, 2024 – Oslo, NO – John Dee ^

Tuesday, November 5, 2024 – Berlin, DE – Columbia Theater ^

Thursday, November 7, 2024 – Warsaw, PL – Club Progresja ^

Friday, November 8, 2024 – Prague, CZ – Palac Akropolis ^

Sunday, November 10, 2024 – Budapest, HU – Akvarium Klub ^

Monday, November 11, 2024 – Vienna, AT – Arena ^

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 – Milan, IT – Alcatraz ^

Thursday, November 14, 2024 – Zurich, CH – X-Tra ^

Saturday, November 16, 2024 – Munich, DE – Technikum ^

Sunday, November 17, 2024 – Luxembourg, LU – Rockhal ^

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 – Frankfurt, DE – Zoom +

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 – Tilburg, NL – 013 +

Friday, November 22, 2024 – Cologne, DE – Kantine +

Saturday, November 23, 2024 – Paris, FR – Le Cabaret Sauvage +

Monday, November 25, 2024 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3 #

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 – Manchester, UK – Academy #

Friday, November 29, 2024 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City #

Saturday, November 30, 2024 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy Birmingham #

Monday, December 2, 2024 – Cardiff, UK – The Great Hall, Cardiff Uni Students Union #

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town #

Thursday, December 5, 2024 – Dublin, IE – The Academy +

Friday, December 6, 2024 – Belfast, IE – Limelight +

^ with special guest Black River Delta

+ with special guest Cardinal Black

# Previously announced date with Devin Townsend Acoustic Performance

Myles Kennedy The Art Of Letting Go Tour 2024

Sunday, October 27, 2024 – Hamburg, DE – Gruenspan ^

Monday, October 28, 2024 – Copenhagen, DK – Pumpehuset ^

Wednesday, October 30, 2024 – Gothenburg, SE – Valand ^

Friday, November 1, 2024 – Stockholm. SE – Debaser ^

Saturday, November 2, 2024 – Oslo, NO – John Dee ^

Tuesday, November 5, 2024 – Berlin, DE – Columbia Theater ^

Thursday, November 7, 2024 – Warsaw, PL – Club Progresja ^

Friday, November 8, 2024 – Prague, CZ – Palac Akropolis ^

Sunday, November 10, 2024 – Budapest, HU – Akvarium Klub ^

Monday, November 11, 2024 – Vienna, AT – Arena ^

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 – Milan, IT – Alcatraz ^

Thursday, November 14, 2024 – Zurich, CH – X-Tra ^

Saturday, November 16, 2024 – Munich, DE – Technikum ^

Sunday, November 17, 2024 – Luxembourg, LU – Rockhal ^

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 – Frankfurt, DE – Zoom +

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 – Tilburg, NL – 013 +

Friday, November 22, 2024 – Cologne, DE – Kantine +

Saturday, November 23, 2024 – Paris, FR – Le Cabaret Sauvage +

Monday, November 25, 2024 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3 #

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 – Manchester, UK – Academy #

Friday, November 29, 2024 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City #

Saturday, November 30, 2024 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy Birmingham #

Monday, December 2, 2024 – Cardiff, UK – The Great Hall, Cardiff Uni Students Union #

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town #

Thursday, December 5, 2024 – Dublin, IE – The Academy +

Friday, December 6, 2024 – Belfast, IE – Limelight +

^ with special guest Black River Delta

+ with special guest Cardinal Black

# Previously announced date with Devin Townsend Acoustic Performance