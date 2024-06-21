Today, Morgan Wade has released another new single, “Moth to a Flame.” It’s lifted from her upcoming album, Obsessed, which will be out on August 16th.

Wrought with yearning, “Moth to a Flame” plays over a lilting acoustic guitar line complemented by a soulful lap steel and piano. An ode to finding our dreamed-of love, the track puts the singular vocal of Wade front and center, finding power in quiet, reverent delivery.

An entirely solo-written, stripped-down 14-track collection, Obsessed was produced by her touring guitarist Clint Wells and showcases Wade at her rawest and most vulnerable. She writes with incredible force about the ache for home and the emotion of being reunited with loved ones, of feeling dangerously preoccupied with someone, and of being in situations that society might consider outside the norm.

On Obsessed, Wade also does a thorough examination and inventory of her journey as a person, not sparing any ugly details when she’s been the one at fault.

Listen to “Moth to a Flame” below and pre-order Obsessed here.

Meanwhile, having wrapped her headlining unplugged CROSSING STATE LINES world tour last month, Wade recently began her opening stint on Alanis Morissette’s TRIPLE MOON TOUR alongside her musical icon. With Joan Jett rounding the bill, the TRIPLE MOON TOUR continues this summer hitting arenas and amphitheaters across America.

Artwork:

Track-listing: