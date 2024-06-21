Today, singer/songwriter Michael Marcagi has released his newest, gut-wrenching single, “Tear It All Apart.”

Boasting the raw lyricism he has become known for, the new offering captures the heartache that accompanies coming of age. It’s the first release from Marcagi since dropping his critically acclaimed American Romance EP, which features the global hit single “Scared to Start.”

“’Tear It All Apart’ is a song about growing up and having your sense of home changing, while also looking the same as it was when you were a kid,” Marcagi explains. “And how the places we go back and visit can evoke such unique and specific memories.”

“I still drive to my parents’ house, laugh and leave it in the mirror,” the breakout artist croons over methodical guitar strumming and building percussion. “It still holds all my memories, but my parents haven’t lived there in 4 years.” Emotions overflow on the track’s soaring chorus: “And all I’ve done is take your love and tear it all apart.” Intimate and disarming, Marcagi’s latest slice-of-life anthem casts an emotional spell tinged with nostalgia.

Listen to “Tear It All Apart” below.

“Tear It All Apart” arrives soon after the vinyl release of his Warner Records debut EP American Romance — click here to order. Its lead single, “Scared to Start,” has already reached #5 on the Billboard Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart, #35 on the Billboard Global 200 chart, and #54 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart to date — amassing more than 380 million global streams in the process.

“Scared to Start, ” “The Other Side,” and “Tear It All Apart” will be highlights of Marcagi’s fall tour, which follows his already sold-out headline tour across North America, New Zealand and Australia. The new tour kicks off on August 22 in Dallas and includes shows across the US and Canada before wrapping up in Vancouver on October 7. Tickets are on sale now — head here for ticket information and check out the full list of dates below.

2024 Michael Marcagi Tour Dates:

June 22 — East Troy, WI — Alpine Valley Music Theatre

June 28 — Sacramento, CA — Concerts in the Park

July 13 — Auckland, NZ — Powerstation

July 15 — Brisbane City, QLD — The Triffid

July 17 — Melbourne, VIC — 170 Russell

July 19 — Adelaide, AUS — Spin Off Fest

July 21 — Sydney, AUS — The Metro Theatre

Aug 22 — Dallas, TX — Studio at The Factory

Aug 23 — Houston, TX — White Oak Music Hall – Upstairs

Aug 24 — Austin, TX — Scoot Inn

Aug 25 — San Antonio, TX — Stable Hall

Aug 27 — Santa Fe, NM — Meow Wolf

Aug 28 — Colorado Springs, CO — The Black Sheep

Aug 29 — Boulder, CO — Fox Theatre

Aug 31 — Aspen, CO — JAS Aspen Snowmass Experience

Sep 1 — Fort Collins, CO — Aggie Theatre

Sep 3 — Omaha, NE — The Waiting Room

Sep 5 — Fayetteville, AR — George’s Majestic Lounge

Sep 6 — Birmingham, AL — Saturn

Sep 7 — Louisville, KY — Mercury

Sep 20 — Halifax, NS — The Marquee

Sep 21 — Moncton, NB — Tide and Boar

Sep 23 — Quebec, QC — Salle Montaigne

Sep 24 — Montreal, QC — Le Studio TD

Sep 26 — Ottawa, ON — The 27 Club

Sep 27 — Toronto, ON — Velvet

Sep 28 — Hamilton, ON — Bridgeworks

Oct 1 — Winnipeg, MB — The Park Theatre

Oct 2 — Saskatoon, SK — Coors Event Center

Oct 4 — Edmonton, AB — The Midway

Oct 5 — Calgary, AB — Commonwealth Bar

Oct 7 — Vancouver, BC — Hollywood Theatre

Jan 16, 2025 — London, England — O2 Forum Kentish Town (With John Craigie)