Today, singer/songwriter Michael Marcagi has released his newest, gut-wrenching single, “Tear It All Apart.”
Boasting the raw lyricism he has become known for, the new offering captures the heartache that accompanies coming of age. It’s the first release from Marcagi since dropping his critically acclaimed American Romance EP, which features the global hit single “Scared to Start.”
“’Tear It All Apart’ is a song about growing up and having your sense of home changing, while also looking the same as it was when you were a kid,” Marcagi explains. “And how the places we go back and visit can evoke such unique and specific memories.”
“I still drive to my parents’ house, laugh and leave it in the mirror,” the breakout artist croons over methodical guitar strumming and building percussion. “It still holds all my memories, but my parents haven’t lived there in 4 years.” Emotions overflow on the track’s soaring chorus: “And all I’ve done is take your love and tear it all apart.” Intimate and disarming, Marcagi’s latest slice-of-life anthem casts an emotional spell tinged with nostalgia.
Listen to “Tear It All Apart” below.
“Tear It All Apart” arrives soon after the vinyl release of his Warner Records debut EP American Romance — click here to order. Its lead single, “Scared to Start,” has already reached #5 on the Billboard Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart, #35 on the Billboard Global 200 chart, and #54 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart to date — amassing more than 380 million global streams in the process.
“Scared to Start, ” “The Other Side,” and “Tear It All Apart” will be highlights of Marcagi’s fall tour, which follows his already sold-out headline tour across North America, New Zealand and Australia. The new tour kicks off on August 22 in Dallas and includes shows across the US and Canada before wrapping up in Vancouver on October 7. Tickets are on sale now — head here for ticket information and check out the full list of dates below.
2024 Michael Marcagi Tour Dates:
June 22 — East Troy, WI — Alpine Valley Music Theatre
June 28 — Sacramento, CA — Concerts in the Park
July 13 — Auckland, NZ — Powerstation
July 15 — Brisbane City, QLD — The Triffid
July 17 — Melbourne, VIC — 170 Russell
July 19 — Adelaide, AUS — Spin Off Fest
July 21 — Sydney, AUS — The Metro Theatre
Aug 22 — Dallas, TX — Studio at The Factory
Aug 23 — Houston, TX — White Oak Music Hall – Upstairs
Aug 24 — Austin, TX — Scoot Inn
Aug 25 — San Antonio, TX — Stable Hall
Aug 27 — Santa Fe, NM — Meow Wolf
Aug 28 — Colorado Springs, CO — The Black Sheep
Aug 29 — Boulder, CO — Fox Theatre
Aug 31 — Aspen, CO — JAS Aspen Snowmass Experience
Sep 1 — Fort Collins, CO — Aggie Theatre
Sep 3 — Omaha, NE — The Waiting Room
Sep 5 — Fayetteville, AR — George’s Majestic Lounge
Sep 6 — Birmingham, AL — Saturn
Sep 7 — Louisville, KY — Mercury
Sep 20 — Halifax, NS — The Marquee
Sep 21 — Moncton, NB — Tide and Boar
Sep 23 — Quebec, QC — Salle Montaigne
Sep 24 — Montreal, QC — Le Studio TD
Sep 26 — Ottawa, ON — The 27 Club
Sep 27 — Toronto, ON — Velvet
Sep 28 — Hamilton, ON — Bridgeworks
Oct 1 — Winnipeg, MB — The Park Theatre
Oct 2 — Saskatoon, SK — Coors Event Center
Oct 4 — Edmonton, AB — The Midway
Oct 5 — Calgary, AB — Commonwealth Bar
Oct 7 — Vancouver, BC — Hollywood Theatre
Jan 16, 2025 — London, England — O2 Forum Kentish Town (With John Craigie)