MEGADETH will return to the North America this summer for their 34-date “Destroy All Enemies” trek. The Live Nation-produced tour, with special guests Mudvayne and All That Remains, kicks off August 2 in Rogers, Arkansas before wrapping in Nashville, Tennessee on September 28. Additional tour stops include Los Angeles (two shows), Las Vegas, Boston, St. Louis and many more. Get ticket info HERE.

For the live shows, MEGADETH founder and frontman Dave Mustaine and his bandmates will perform classic hits from Rust In Peace, Countdown to Extinction, and more from the band’s extensive catalog, along with material from their latest studio album THE SICK, THE DYING… AND THE DEAD! featuring some of Mustaine’s strongest-ever songwriting.

“We are all playing tight, and that has made it possible for me to really focus on solos and singing, we are playing more songs than ever before, and we are closer to each other, onstage AND off,” shares Mustaine. “I’m excited to see Mudvayne, and All That Remains. Join us as we DESTROY ALL ENEMIES.”

MEGADETH are renowned for their unparalleled energy and mastery on stage. In 2023, the band dominated arenas and festivals, reaffirming its status as one of heavy metal’s most formidable live acts. Dubbed “as ferocious and hard-hitting as ever” by AllMusic, MEGADETH enjoyed sold-out shows and critical acclaim on the latest run of the “Crush The World” Tour captivating audiences and showcasing the latest and greatest hits.

MEGADETH “Destroy All Enemies U.S. Tour 2024” Dates

with support from Mudvayne and All That Remains

AUG 2 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

AUG 3 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

AUG 5 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheatre

AUG 6 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

AUG 8 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

AUG 9 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

AUG 10 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord

AUG 12 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

AUG 13 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

AUG 15 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

AUG 16 – Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theatre at Planet Hollywood

AUG 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverick Arena*

AUG 20 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

AUG 21 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

AUG 23 – Macon, GA – Atrium Health Macon Amphitheater*

AUG 24 – West Palm Beach, FL – IThink Financial Amphitheatre

SEP 3 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

SEP 5 – Huntington, WV – Marshall Health Network Arena*

SEP 6 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

SEP 7 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

SEP 9 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena*

SEP 10 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena*

SEP 11 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank

SEP 13 – Bethel, MY – Bethel Woods Center For The Arts

SEP 14 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

SEP 15 – Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union Live!*

SEP 17 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

SEP 18 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

SEP 20 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

SEP 21 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

SEP 24 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

SEP 26 – St Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

SEP 27 – Southaven, MS – Bankplus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove*

SEP 28 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

*non-Live Nation Dates