MEGADETH will return to the North America this summer for their 34-date “Destroy All Enemies” trek. The Live Nation-produced tour, with special guests Mudvayne and All That Remains, kicks off August 2 in Rogers, Arkansas before wrapping in Nashville, Tennessee on September 28. Additional tour stops include Los Angeles (two shows), Las Vegas, Boston, St. Louis and many more. Get ticket info HERE.
For the live shows, MEGADETH founder and frontman Dave Mustaine and his bandmates will perform classic hits from Rust In Peace, Countdown to Extinction, and more from the band’s extensive catalog, along with material from their latest studio album THE SICK, THE DYING… AND THE DEAD! featuring some of Mustaine’s strongest-ever songwriting.
“We are all playing tight, and that has made it possible for me to really focus on solos and singing, we are playing more songs than ever before, and we are closer to each other, onstage AND off,” shares Mustaine. “I’m excited to see Mudvayne, and All That Remains. Join us as we DESTROY ALL ENEMIES.”
MEGADETH are renowned for their unparalleled energy and mastery on stage. In 2023, the band dominated arenas and festivals, reaffirming its status as one of heavy metal’s most formidable live acts. Dubbed “as ferocious and hard-hitting as ever” by AllMusic, MEGADETH enjoyed sold-out shows and critical acclaim on the latest run of the “Crush The World” Tour captivating audiences and showcasing the latest and greatest hits.
MEGADETH “Destroy All Enemies U.S. Tour 2024” Dates
with support from Mudvayne and All That Remains
AUG 2 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
AUG 3 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
AUG 5 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheatre
AUG 6 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
AUG 8 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
AUG 9 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
AUG 10 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord
AUG 12 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
AUG 13 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
AUG 15 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
AUG 16 – Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theatre at Planet Hollywood
AUG 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverick Arena*
AUG 20 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
AUG 21 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
AUG 23 – Macon, GA – Atrium Health Macon Amphitheater*
AUG 24 – West Palm Beach, FL – IThink Financial Amphitheatre
SEP 3 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
SEP 5 – Huntington, WV – Marshall Health Network Arena*
SEP 6 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
SEP 7 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
SEP 9 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena*
SEP 10 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena*
SEP 11 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank
SEP 13 – Bethel, MY – Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
SEP 14 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
SEP 15 – Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union Live!*
SEP 17 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
SEP 18 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
SEP 20 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
SEP 21 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
SEP 24 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
SEP 26 – St Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL
SEP 27 – Southaven, MS – Bankplus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove*
SEP 28 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium
*non-Live Nation Dates