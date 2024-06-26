Machine Gun Kelly invites fans back inside his living room at Cheshire Cottage for another intimate performance of his “Sun To Me” cover by country music singer-songwriter Zach Bryan.

Just last week, mgk released a live version of “BMXXing” with legendary rockstar Travis Barker. “BMXXing” highlights MGK’s love for BMX while paying homage to the skating community.

Back in March, mgk partnered with Ohio brethren Trippie Redd for their joint project genre: sadboy. The emo-laden effort features singles such as “beauty” and “lost boys.” Following the release of genre: sadboy, mgk, and Trippie delivered back-to-back performances in New York and Ohio to celebrate the project, proving why they are easily amongst the best tandems in music.

