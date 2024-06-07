Country superstar Luke Combs has announced that his new album, Fathers & Sons, will be released on June 14th via Columbia Nashville.

A collection of 12 poignant tracks, Fathers & Sons was recorded entirely live and features Combs most personal songwriting to date, as he reflects on his own experiences being a dad to his two sons and the unique bond between parents and their children.

Alongside the album announcement today, Combs has shared the lead single, “The Man He Sees In Me.” The track was written by Combs and Josh Phillips and is out now.

Reflecting on “The Man He Sees In Me,” Combs shares a message he wrote to his young sons, “To my boys, first and foremost, I will always love you, no matter what. With this song I want you to know that even though I’m not perfect, I try my hardest every day to be the best version of myself for you both. I’ll make mistakes along the way and some days you’ll be sick of your old man, I’m sure, but, dang, we’ll have some fun too. I can’t wait to see what you both turn out to be like and I hope someday down the road, I get to watch you and your kids do the same. Love, Dad.”

Listen to “The Man He Sees In Me” below and pre-order Fathers & Sons here.

In addition to Combs, Fathers & Sons also features acclaimed musicians Jim “Moose” Brown (keys), Sam Bush (mandolin), Stuart Duncan (fiddle), Mark Hill (bass), Josh Hunt (drums), Joey Landreth (electric guitar), Steve Mackey (bass), Josh Matheny (dobro), Jerry Roe (drums), Jonathan Singleton (acoustic guitar), Bryan Sutton (acoustic guitar) and Charlie Worsham (acoustic guitar).

The release adds to yet another landmark year for Combs, who recently released his new radio single, “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma,” which will be featured on the soundtrack for the new Twisters movie (out July 19th) and is the subject of a new exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum opening July 11. The exhibit, entitled Luke Combs: The Man I Am, will feature a variety of photographs, childhood memorabilia, instruments, set lists and more from throughout Combs’ life and career. Combs has also partnered with Opry Entertainment Group to open a massive multi-level entertainment complex in downtown Nashville later this summer.

Check out all of the album details below, as well as the upcoming tour dates for Combs.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Front Door Famous In Case I Ain’t Around Huntin’ By Yourself Little Country Boys Whoever You Turn Out To Be Remember Him That Way The Man He Sees In Me All I Ever Do Is Leave Plant A Seed Ride Around Heaven My Old Man Was Right Take Me Out To The Ballgame

Tour dates:

June 7—Salt Lake City, UT—Rice-Eccles Stadium§ (SOLD OUT)

June 8—Salt Lake City, UT—Rice-Eccles Stadium‡ (SOLD OUT)

June 14—Los Angeles, CA—SoFi Stadium+ (SOLD OUT)

June 15—Los Angeles, CA—SoFi Stadium‡ (SOLD OUT)

July 19—East Rutherford, NJ—MetLife Stadium§ (SOLD OUT)

July 20—East Rutherford, NJ—MetLife Stadium‡ (SOLD OUT)

July 26—the Washington D.C. area (Landover, MD)—Commanders Stadium+

July 27—the Washington D.C. area (Landover, MD)—Commanders Stadium‡ (SOLD OUT)

August 2—Cincinnati, OH—Paycor Stadium§ (SOLD OUT)

August 3—Cincinnati, OH—Paycor Stadium‡ (SOLD OUT)

August 9—Houston, TX—NRG Stadium§

August 10—Houston, TX—NRG Stadium‡

‡with special guests Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker and Colby Acuff

+with special guests The Avett Brothers, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters, The Wilder Blue

§with special guests Cody Jinks, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters, The Wilder Blue