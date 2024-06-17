Fresh off the heels of his captivating CMA Fest performance, rising country artist Logan Crosby has announced that his debut album, 2019, will be released on September 27th.

2019 will feature the previously released standalone singles “You’re Still,” “Girl Next Door,” and the title-track “2019” plus 10 brand new tracks from the soulful, Georgia-bred Crosby.

Additionally, in anticipation of his awaited debut album, Crosby will hit the road for his first-ever headline tour this September. The 12-date 2019 tour will kick off in Tuscaloosa, with stops in Knoxville, Charlotte, Columbia, Nashville and more. Tickets will be on sale starting Friday, June 21st here.

“When you listen to me, I want to take you back to the first time you got your heart broken or fell in love,” Crosby shares. “Other songs might make you want to party. I’m the same guy who was holding a guitar at three-years-old. Whether I’m playing a dive bar or an arena, I’m going to share stories and maybe make you laugh too.”

Artwork:

Track-listing:

2019 You’re Still Polaroid Picture Love Like That Again Girl Next Door Please Don’t Say Atlanta Look Who’s Lonely Now But I Do I’ll Write A Song Ain’t No Georgia Forever For A While Roots Seasons

Tour dates:

June 27 – Country Fest 2024 / Cadott, WI

July 12 – Megan Moroney LUCKY 2.0 Tour / Spokane, WA

July 13 – Calgary Stampede / Calgary, AB

July 19 – Megan Moroney LUCKY 2.0 Tour / Saratoga, CA

July 26 – Megan Moroney LUCKY 2.0 Tour / Aspen, CO

August 8 & 9 – Voice of America Country Music Fest 2024 / West Chester, OH

September 5 – The 2019 Tour / Tuscaloosa, AL *

September 6 – The 2019 Tour / Knoxville, TN *

September 7 – The 2019 Tour / Charlotte, NC *

September 12 – The 2019 Tour / Chattanooga, TN *

September 13 – The 2019 Tour / Columbia, SC *

September 14 – The 2019 Tour / Decatur, GA *

September 19 – The 2019 Tour / Hattiesburg, MS *

September 20 – The 2019 Tour / Mobile, AL *

September 21 – The 2019 Tour / Tifton, GA *

September 26 – The 2019 Tour / Nashville, TN *

September 27 – The 2019 Tour / Starkville, MS *

September 28 – The 2019 Tour / Fayetteville, AR *

October 18 – GoldenSky Festival 2024 / Sacramento, CA

October 19 – Giddy Up Music Festival / Las Vegas, NV

*Just announced