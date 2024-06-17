Today, it has been announced that Katy Perry will kick off her extraordinary new pop era this summer, with her new single “Woman’s World” set for release on Thursday, July 11th at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

The official video will premiere the morning of Friday, July 12th. Additionally, the global pop superstar unveiled the single’s bold cover art, which was shot by acclaimed British photographer Jack Bridgland, and a snippet of the song on her social media. “Woman’s World” is the first single from the upcoming album from Perry.

Fans can pre-save the single – and pre-order the CD single or 7-inch vinyl editions here. Check out the official sound for “Woman’s World” here.

With a cumulative 115 billion streams alongside worldwide sales of over 70 million adjusted albums and 143 million tracks, Perry is one of the best-selling musical artists of all time. She’s one of only five recording artists in RIAA history to gain entry to the elite 100 Million Certified Songs club.

On Friday, September 20th, Perry will headline the sold-out Rock in Rio in Brazil, marking her first performance at the Rio de Janeiro festival since 2015.

She also has just wrapped her critically acclaimed Las Vegas residency, PLAY. When “American Idol” returned to the air in 2018, Perry joined as a judge. She just completed her seventh, and final, consecutive season on the show.