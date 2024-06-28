Emerging Memphis-based artist K Carbon is poised to mesmerize audiences once more with her much-awaited project, Diary of a Hustler.

With a style that is a unique blend of Southern hip-hop elements and insightful storytelling, K Carbon is set to take her audience on a captivating journey through her new release, leaving them intrigued and curious.

Diary of a Hustler goes beyond being just an album; it’s a powerful journey into the heart and soul of urban life, offering an unfiltered look into a true hustler’s struggles, triumphs, and reflections. With tracks that echo raw honesty and authenticity, K Carbon fearlessly invites her audience to dive deep into the stories and experiences that have defined her journey as an artist and individual.

This album, featuring collaborations with YTB Fatt, Big 30, and Mello Buckzz and a special reunion with her girls Glorilla, Gloss Up, and Slimeroni on “Jealous A$$ Bitc#,” is an unapologetic portrayal of resilience and artistry.

When talking about Diary of a Hustler, K Carbon explained, “This project is all about my personal growth and the hustle mentality that drives my life and music. It’s about embracing the grind, being true to yourself, and never losing sight of the big picture.”

K Carbon’s album offers a wide range of tracks, demonstrating the artist’s versatility. From powerful anthems to soulful reflections, each is carefully created to deeply connect with listeners.

Blending classic Southern hip-hop aesthetics with modern production techniques, Diary of a Hustler will undoubtedly stand out as a significant addition to K Carbon’s discography.

Watch “My Money” above, than stream Diary of a Hustler below.