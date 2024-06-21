Today, multi-genre artist and global sensation John Summit and 8x Grammy Award-nominated musician Kaskade have shared their brand new collaboration, “Resonate.”

“Resonate,” takes listeners on an electro-musical rollercoaster kicking off with hazy vocals from electro-soul songstress Julia Church set to a hallucinogenic musical backdrop. The track builds momentum before ultimately changing the tempo for an emphatic beat drop.

With Summit and Kaskade’s enhanced musical production abilities and creativity on full display, “Resonate,” is a standout track illustrating how good it can feel to be on the same page with the person you love. Both hailing from the same hometown of Chicago, the new release serves as a full circle moment for Summit who has continually noted Kaskade as a source of inspiration throughout his career.

On “Resonate,” Summit shares, “Being born and raised in Chicago myself, Kaskade was a huge inspiration & a dream collaboration of mine. Along with Julia Church’s epic vocals, we were able to merge our styles by combining emotional melodies and heavy techno production to create this dancefloor anthem.”

Additionally, Kaskade says, “It is exciting to see talent coming out of my hometown, Chicago. I’ve been keeping an eye on John Summit since he kicked the door down to be in this world and I couldn’t be any happier for his success. I knew we would collaborate from day one, and ‘Resonate’ is our first offering. It’s been an easy fit working and playing live with him, and I’m stoked to see what comes next.”

Listen to “Resonate” below.

“Resonate” serves as the latest single off of Summit’s highly anticipated debut album Comfort in Chaos releasing Friday, July 12th. With this project, Summit reveals the man behind the icon, injecting his usual body-first approach to dance music with genuine heart and emotion. Summit strived to push himself musically and emotionally – hence tapping into a part of his identity that might not be immediately apparent to a lot of fans. Fans old and new will find moments of extraordinary beauty (and hedonism) across the album, which nods to Summit’s core Chicago house roots while touching on British genres he loves like garage, liquid and dancefloor drum & bass.

Pre-order Comfort in Chaos here.

UPCOMING JOHN SUMMIT SHOWS:

Thursday, June 20 – Sunday, June 23: Rothbury, MI – Electric Forest Festival

Saturday, June 29: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Saturday, June 29: New York, NY – Experts Only at Brooklyn Navy Yard – MSG Afterparty

Sunday, June 30: New York, NY – Dreamland Pride In Central Park

Friday, July 5 – Saturday, July 6: Surrey, Canada – FVDED In the Park

Saturday, July 6: Las Vegas, NV – LIV Beach

Tuesday, July 9: Calgary, AB – Badlands Music Festival

Saturday, July 13: Las Vegas, NV – LIV Beach

Friday, July 19 – Sunday, July 21: Weeze, NRW – Parookaville

Friday, July 26: Ibiza, Balearic Islands – Ushuaïa, Ibiza

Thursday, August 1: Mykonos, Greece – Cavo Paradiso Club

Saturday, August 3: Newcastle, UK – Newcastle Town Moor

Saturday, August 10: Las Vegas, NV – LIV Beach

Saturday, August 17: Las Vegas, NV – LIV Beach

Sunday, August 18 – Thursday, August 22: Pag, Croatia – Sonus Festival

Thursday, August 22 – Sunday, August 25: Daresbury, England – Creamfields

Friday, August 23 – Saturday, August 24: Zürich, Switzerland – Zürich Open Air

Saturday, August 31: Las Vegas, NV – LIV Beach

Friday, September 13: Gorge, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre (Everything Always with Dom Dolla)

Saturday, September 21: Las Vegas, NV – LIV Beach

Friday, November 22: Las Vegas, NV – LIV Nightclub

& more to be announced

UPCOMING KASKADE SHOWS:

Friday, June 21: Salt Lake City, UT – Get Funky – TBD

Saturday, June 22: Las Vegas, NV – AYU Dayclub

Sunday, June 23: Long Beach, CA – The Queen Mary

Friday, June 28: St. Paul, MN – Allianz Field

Saturday, June 29: Las Vegas, NV – Zouk Nightclub

Saturday, June 29: Venture, CA – Ventura County Fairgrounds and Event Center

Saturday, July 6: Surrey, BC – Holland Park

Saturday, July 20: Las Vegas, NV – Zouk Nightclub

Friday, July 26: Saint Charles, MO – Ryse Nightclub

Saturday, July 27: Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park

Friday, August 2: Atlanta, GA – District Atlanta

Saturday, August 3: Toronto, ON – Downsview Park

Friday, August 9: Long Pond, PA – Pocono Raceway Grounds

Saturday, August 10: Atlantic City, NJ – HQ2 Beach Club

Friday, August 16: Nashville, TN – Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park

Saturday, August 17: Las Vegas, NV – AYU Dayclub

Saturday, August 24: Las Vegas, NV – AYU Dayclub

Friday, August 30: Chicago, IL – Union Park

Saturday, September 7: Las Vegas, NV – AYU Dayclub

Friday, September 13: Las Vegas, NV – Zouk Nightclub

Saturday, September 14: San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater & Grounds

Saturday, September 21: Jaguariúna, São Paulo – Red Park – Jaguariúna

Saturday, September 21: Guarujá, São Paulo – Laroc Club Guarujá

Sunday, September 22: Rio de Janeiro, Rio de Janeiro – Cidade Do Rock