Multi-genre phenomenon Jelly Roll released his new single, “I Am Not Okay” off his forthcoming new album, expected later this year. “I Am Not Okay” marks the first official release of new music for the Nashville native singer/songwriter since his record-breaking debut Country album, Whitsitt Chapel, which was released last June (6/2).

Co-written by Jelly Roll, Taylor Phillips, Ashley Gorley and Casey Brown, “I Am Not Okay” follows Jelly’s Grammy-nominated multi-week #1, “Save Me,” and his last single, “Halfway to Hell”, which earlier this week claimed the top spot on the country radio charts, marking the CMA, ACM, and CMT winning artist’s fourth consecutive #1 at Country radio and 5th career #1.

Earlier today, Jelly visited The Howard Stern Show to talk more about the new song and the impact he has already seen from fans, as well as his experience this week of announcing news of his #1 and the new single from his live performance at Nissan Stadium, where he co-hosted CMA FEST’s ABC television special set to air on September 25th.

For more info on Jelly Roll’s upcoming Beautifully Broken Tour, please visit HERE.

JELLY ROLL BEAUTIFULLY BROKEN 2024 TOUR DATES:

Tue Aug 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

Wed Aug 28 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center

Fri Aug 30 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena

Sat Aug 31 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sun Sep 1 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Tue Sep 3 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Wed Sep 4 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Fri Sep 6 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Sat Sep 7 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Mon Sep 9 – El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center

Wed Sep 11 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Fri Sep 13 – Lafayette, LA – CAJUNDOME

Sat Sep 14 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Tue Sep 17 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Thu Sep 19 – Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum

Fri Sep 20 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Sat Sep 21 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Sep 24 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena

Thu Sep 26 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Fri Sep 27 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Sep 28 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Sun Sep 29 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Tue Oct 1 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center

Wed Oct 2 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sat Oct 5 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sun Oct 6 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Wed Oct 9 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Fri Oct 11 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Oct 12 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Tue Oct 15 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena

Fri Oct 18 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Sun Oct 20 – Bossier City, LA – Brookshire Grocery Arena

Tue Oct 22 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

Wed Oct 23 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Fri Oct 25 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

Sat Oct 26 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sun Oct 27 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center