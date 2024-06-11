This fall, Interpol will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their sophomore album, Antics, with a run of shows performing it in full.

Today, the band have announced a trio of U.S. shows for this special run, including stops in Chicago, Illinois; Austin, Texas; and Los Angeles, California. Interpol will be joined in each city by a different special guest: Deafheaven, …And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead, and The Walkmen respectively. Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10am local time.

Released in 2004, Antics cemented Interpol’s position as one of the most influential bands of their generation. The album’s dark, atmospheric soundscapes and frontman Paul Banks’ signature vocals spawned iconic tracks such as ‘Slow Hands,’ ‘Evil,’ and ‘C’mere’ and Antics continues to resonate with fans worldwide, solidifying its place as a modern classic.

In April, Interpol performed the largest show of their career at Mexico City’s 280,000 capacity main ceremonial square, the Plaza de la Constitución, better known as Zócalo. Billed as a free show, the gig was an opportunity for Interpol to give back to their dedicated Mexican fanbase who have supported them impeccably over the years. View Rolling Stone’s photo gallery documenting the event here.

Formed in New York City, Interpol quickly rose to prominence with their unique blend of post-punk, shoegaze, and dark wave influences. Their debut album, Turn on the Bright Lights, became a critical and commercial success, establishing the band as a major force in alternative music. Over the course of their career, Interpol have released seven critically acclaimed studio albums including The Other Side of Make-Believe in July 2022.

Tour dates:

June 14 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

June 19 – Monchengladbach, DE @ Sparkassen Park #

June 21 – Hanover, DE @ ZAG Arena #

June 22 – Berlin, DE @ Parkbuhne Wuhlheide #

June 24 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle #

June 25 – Gardone, IT @ Anfiteatro del Vittoriale

June 26 – Zurich, CH @ X-TRA

June 28 – Luxembourg City, LU @ Luxexpo The Box #

June 29 – Rotterdam, NL @ Rotterdam Ahoy #

June 30 – Antwerp, BE @ Live is Live Festival

July 2 – Gliwice, PL @ PreZero Arena #

# w/ Smashing Pumpkins

INTERPOL ‘ANTICS’ 20TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR

October 19 – Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus

October 20 – Copenhagen, DK @ National Radio Koncerthuset

October 29 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

October 30 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

November 1 – Wolverhampton, UK @ The Halls of Wolverhampton ^^

November 2 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester ^^ SOLD OUT

November 4 – Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Royal Concert Hall ^^ SOLD OUT

November 5 – Newcastle, UK @ O2 City Hall Newcastle ^^

November 7 – Bristol, UK @ Bristol Beacon ^^ SOLD OUT

November 8 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace ^^

November 10 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena ^^

November 19 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed %

November 20 – Austin, TX @ The Moody Amphitheater ^

November 23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum *

^^ w/ Dust

% w/ Deafheaven

^ w/ …And You Will Know us by the Trail of Dead

* w/ The Walkmen