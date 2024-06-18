Today, trailblazing rockers Highly Suspect have shared their brand new single, “The Blue-Eyed Devil.”

“The Blue-Eyed Devil” follows the hot first new single, “Summertime Voodoo,” which was shared last month alongside the announcement of the new album, As Above, So Below, which will be out on July 19th via Roadrunner/300/Elektra.

“The Blue-Eyed Devil”, true to the nature of Highly Suspect, is a loud tune marked by wailing guitars and swelling synths. The soulful voice of front man Johnny Stevens is the bow tying together this perfectly packaged rock anthem. Known for defying conventions and embracing their own sonic instincts, this forthcoming album promises to continue the band’s tradition of pushing boundaries and challenging the status quo within the rock genre. With As Above, So Below, Highly Suspect invites listeners on a sonic journey that blends their trademark gritty guitars, haunting piano melodies, and off-kilter synths with a newfound sense of introspection and exploration. This album is poised to captivate both longtime fans and newcomers alike with its raw energy and thought-provoking lyricism.

Listen to “The Blue-Eyed Devil” below.

This summer, Highly Suspect will embark on a select series of tour dates across the United States. These dates promise to be electrifying experiences, as the band will play the entire As Above, So Below LP from front to back at these intimate shows. Information on tickets can be found here.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Summertime Voodoo Suicide Machine The Blue-Eyed Devil Mexico Plastic Boxes Melatonia The Reset Run For Your Death (More Pills) Champagne At Our Funeral The 8th Of October (To August 17th) Then, Mickey 2

Tour dates:

July 24 – Memphis, TN – Growlers

July 25 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

July 26 – Chicago, IL – Outset

July 27 – Flint, MI – The Machine Shop

July 29 – Detroit, MI – El Club

August 1 – Asbury Park, NJ – The Stone Pony

August 2 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall Of Williamsburg

September 14 – La Crosse, WI – Copeland Park “Altra Rocks” Concert Series

September 21 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

September 26 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life 2024

October 11 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock 2024