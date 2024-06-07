Today, GRAMMY Award-winning indie/rock band Glass Animals have shared their new single, “A Tear In Space (Airlock).” Their new album, I Love You So F***ing Much, will be released on July 19th via Republic Records.

I Love You So F***ing Much is an album about love in all its shapes and forms. “A Tear In Space (Airlock)” then takes on the exploration of love that is all consuming; one that forces you to bend and stretch yourself around the other person to the point where you lose yourself, stretched so thin, squashed so small, you are almost invisible. It is about control and dominance and the pleasure/pain of abandoning yourself to someone else’s desires. It also touches on the wider themes of scale and perspective that the album plays with — after all, what is a tear in space? So small that it is insignificant, and yet so vast to the person shedding it. From a tiny teardrop in an airlock to a vast galaxy, I Love You So F***ing Much is an expansive record with retro-futuristic production that travels in and out of the “shapelessness of love.”



On creating the video for “A Tear In Space (Airlock)”, directors Taylor Fauntleroy and Drew Kirsch say, “This concept really began with Dave’s idea to get himself in a wind tunnel and throw things at him, which sounded great until we realized we might kill him and/or get sued. That led to us to really work to visualize the emotional experience of ‘A Tear in Space’ and find abstract techniques to tell this story, which is about trying to get close to someone who’s pushing you away and tugging and pulling at you until you lose your identity entirely. We did also get to throw some things at Dave, which was a highlight.”



Dave adds, “The roses, the dining table, the candles, and the suit are all symbols of love and care. All juxtaposed by a big cold scientific machine made of blades that can only blow things away and destroy. The blades get faster as you get closer. It peels the layers off you until there are none left, and then it stretches you and pulls you apart until you’re obliterated. The irony I guess is that even if you do manage to push through the wind and make it to the core of the beast, it just chops you to bits anyway!”

Watch the music video below and pre-order the new album from Glass Animals here.

Back in April, Glass Animals announced a mammoth 44-date world tour dubbed Human Music Group Sensations Glass Animals: TOUR OF EARTH, taking the four-piece band across North America, Europe, and the UK, kicking off in the US this August and concluding at London’s 20,000-capacity The O2 Arena on November 7th. The tour will see the band headlining the biggest venues of their career thus far, playing many iconic sites around the world for the first time, including Madison Square Garden in New York, Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, The Gorge Amphitheatre in Seattle, Kia Forum in Inglewood, 3Arena in Dublin, The O2 Arena in London, and many more. But Glass Animals wanted super fans to hear the record for the first time live, so last month, they embarked on a global pop-up tour, playing intimate venues in California, Mexico, Australia, and Indonesia. The band has since announced a London pop-up show at EartH in Hackney on June 11th, where they will play new songs for the first time.

Check out all tour dates and album details below.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Show Pony whatthehellishappening Creatures in Heaven Wonderful Nothing A Tear in Space (Airlock) I Can’t Make You Fall in Love Again How I Learned To Love The Bomb White Roses On the Run Lost in the Ocean

Tour dates:

Wed Aug 07 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion +

Thu Aug 08 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre +

Sat Aug 10 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann +

Sun Aug 11 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center +

Tue Aug 13 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Fri Aug 16 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek +

Sat Aug 17 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion +

Tue Aug 20 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage +

Wed Aug 21 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center +

Fri Aug 23 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center +

Sat Aug 24 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre +

Sun Aug 25 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center +

Tue Aug 27 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena +

Wed Aug 28 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island +

Sat Aug 31 – Kansas City, KS – Azura Amphitheater ~^*

Tue Sep 03 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre ~

Wed Sep 04 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre ~

Thu Sep 05 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre ~

Sat Sep 07 – Seattle, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre ~^

Sun Sep 08 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena ~

Wed Sep 11 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre ~

Fri Sep 13 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ~

Sat Sep 14 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum ~^

Tue Sep 17 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre ~

Fri Sep 20 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion ~

Sat Sep 21 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ~

Sun Sep 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ~



*Non-Live Nation Date



Support Key

+ Kevin Abstract

~ Eyedress

^ Blondshell