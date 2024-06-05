Critically-acclaimed British singer/songwriter Frank Turner has announced another leg of North American shows for this upcoming fall.

Produced by Live Nation, Turner will kick off the newly announced dates at the Egyptian Room at Old National Centre in Indianapolis, Indiana on Tuesday, August 27th, the second leg will take in 11 evenings across the U.S. midwest and select markets in Canada, all in the lead-up to Turner’s celebrated Lost Evenings VII Festival taking place in Toronto at The Theatre at the Great Canadian Casino Resort from September 19-22.

General on-sale begins this Friday, June 7th at 10am local time, and a full listing of dates can be found below. More information can also be found via his official website here.

Frank Turner tour dates:

JUNE

05 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Depot ^

07 — Seattle, WA — Showbox SoDo ^

08 — Portland, OR — McMenamins Crystal Ballroom ^

10 — San Francisco, CA — Regency Ballroom ^

11 — San Diego, CA — SOMA ^

12 — Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren ^

14 — Austin, TX — Emo’s Austin ^

15 — Dallas, TX — South Side Ballroom ^

17 — Atlanta, GA — Buckhead Theatre ^

18 — St. Petersburg, FL — Jannus Live ^

20 — Greensboro, NC — Piedmont Hall ^

21 — Baltimore, MD — Rams Head Live! ^=

22 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore ^

AUGUST

27 — Indianapolis, IN — Egyptian Room at Old National Centre *

28 — Des Moines, IA — Val Air Ballroom *

30 — Bozeman, MT — The Elm *

SEPTEMBER

03 — Vancouver, BC — Commodore Ballroom *

05 — Calgary, AB — Grey Eagle Event Center *

06 — Edmonton, AB — Midway Music Hall *

07 — Saskatoon, SK — Coors Event Centre *

08 — Winnipeg, MB — Burton Cummings Theatre *

12 — Madison, WI — The Sylvee *

13 — St. Louis, MO — The Pageant *

14 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works *

19—22 — Toronto, ON — Lost Evenings VII Festival at The Theatre at the Great Canadian Casino Resort ~

^ — w/ Amigo the Devil, Bridge City Sinners, Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman

= — Non-Live Nation date

* — w/ Bedouin Soundclash, Bridge City Sinners

~ — Festival date