FALLING IN REVERSE share new video for their latest earworm anthem, titled “All My Life,” featuring Jelly Roll.

It’s a twangy banger that will undoubtedly be the feel-good hit of the summer, thanks to its seamless blend of Falling In Reverse’s supremely catchy and in-your-face hard rock and Jelly Roll’s down-to-earth charm and heartfelt country drawl. Bonding over their shared roots, modest upbringing and rebellious spirits, the collaboration between Ronnie Radke and Jelly Roll tells a story of resilience through the ups and downs of life. Southern-fried riffs, soaring guitar solos and singalong choruses make “All My Life” a crossover smash.

The song appears on the band’s forthcoming album (and first since 2017’s Coming Home) Popular Monster, which arrives on August 16 via Epitaph Records.

“All My Life” follows “Ronald,” which features Tech N9ne + Alex Terrible and has racked up over 50 million streams in under a month, securing the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot Hard Rock Songs chart for three consecutive weeks.

Additionally, Falling In Reverse’s Summer 2024 headline tour, “The Popular MonsTOUR II: World Domination,” kicks off August 18 and will roll through 7,000-12,000 capacity venues, with support coming from Black Veil Brides, Dance Gavin Dance, and Tech N9Ne. Jeris Johnson and Nathan James appear on select dates.

POPULAR MONSTER TRACK LISTING:

“Prequel”

“Popular Monster”

“All My Life” (Feat. Jelly Roll)

“Ronald (Feat. Tech N9ne + Alex Terrible)”

“Voices In My Head”

“Bad Guy” (Feat. Saraya)

“Watch The World Burn”

“Trigger Warning”

“ZOMBIFIED”

“NO FEAR”

“Last Resort – Reimagined”

Falling In Reverse have long made anthems that provoke and inspire. Unnervingly ahead of the pack and yet always decisively right on time, their mix of bombastic declarations and intimate confessions connect with diverse crowds worldwide. The rule-breaking, genre-busting, hellraising band delivers raw emotion with double and triple entendre like Molotov cocktails thrown at pop culture.

Since 2017, the band has continued to explode by leaps and bounds. The catalog has clocked billions of streams, several gold and platinum certifications, recognition from top tier press such as Pitchfork, Billboard, The New York Times, and Forbes, and several No. 1 radio singles.

Popular Monster — both the 2x platinum song and now the album of the same name — couldn’t have come from anyone else but Radke. Both Kerrang! and Revolver Magazine counted the charismatic Las Vegas-born frontman and bandleader among “the greatest living rockstars.” The album arrives with several RIAA certified singles, which have been released over time since 2018. “Popular Monster” is certified 2x Platinum. while “Zombified,” “Voices In My Head,” and “Watching the World Burn” are all certified Gold.

Falling In Reverse’s catalog has accrued 5.8 billion streams, with 1.85 billion across all the album singles released to date. The catalog streaming remains robust at 45 million per week. Over on TikTok, the band has a stronghold, with 5 billion video views, with 4 million creations and a 1.5 billion creator reach.