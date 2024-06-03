Today, rising country maverick Ella Langley has announced that her debut album, hungover, will be released on August 2nd.
Alongside the album announcement news, Langley has revealed that she will be releasing the title-track, “hungover,” this Friday, June 7th.
To further celebrate the announcement, Langley has shared a stunning trailer via social media that features a poem that was written by her with her mother Heather. Check out the trailer below, as well as the transcript.
hungover. the monologue.
these stories
this moment
love
lust
soaring
crashing
taking a breath
looking back
you’ve made it through
laughing at your choices
crying over your mistakes
realizing the thing you want
isn’t the thing you need
living fully
finding your confidence
regretting your choices
fiercely standing up for yourself
making it through heartbreak
not taking yourself so seriously
learning your self-worth
being your own worst enemy
turning the page
true love
growing out of the person you were
into the person you are now
growth is painful
growth is hard
it is beautiful
and it can leave you feeling
hungover.
Artwork:
Track-listing:
- hungover
- i blame the bar
- you look like you love me ft. riley green
- nicotine
- love you tonight
- better be tough
- paint the town blue
- cowboy friends
- girl who drank wine
- monsters
- people change
- closest to heaven
- cowgirl don’t cry (acoustic)
- broken in (acoustic)