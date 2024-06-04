Grammy-nominated Christian music staple Deitrick Haddon releases his latest studio album ‘One Night In California.’ Featuring a 17-track personal worship session, including standout records “Without You,” “Covered (Under D Blood),” “Never Be The Same,” “Momma We Made It,” “The Lord Will Make A Way,” and “One Day,” the new LP is the Detroit native’s first solo body of work since 2022’s ‘A Deitrick Haddon Christmas.’ Addressing criticism received about his methods, catalogue, and marriage head on but, more than that, the project finds him thanking God for bringing him through it all. Whether he’s penning timeless choir classics or performing the contemporary gems that have made him the ever popular firebrand, the cohesive collection of songs capture Haddon showcasing his full range of talent.

The title track single, which takes the same approach Usher did for his groundbreaking hit “Confessions,” reveals the seedy circumstances surrounding the events that forced him to turn to Christ. As a pastor, his past has always been the subject of speculation and rumor but, on this song, he clears the air. Divulging these details would be risque for any mainstream artist, but it’s especially taboo in religious spaces. Nevertheless, Haddon pushes the envelope while still managing to make a smash that will be talked about and enjoyed for years.

One of the biggest names in the Gospel genre, Deitrick Haddon is a Billboard chart topping singer, songwriter, producer, and pastor who’s been a lightning rod for Christ for years. His amazing music along with his featured role on Oxygen’s Preachers of LA television show has allowed him to amass loyal fans and followers the world over. Some of his most prestigious accolades include being a 2x Stellar Award winner, 2x NAACP Image Award winner, a Dove Award winner, a Soul Train Award Winner, and a 3x Grammy nominated artist. Haddon is constantly operating outside of the box and he has a knack for garnering attention on social media.

Stream ‘One Night In California’ on your DSP of choice and watch the title track visual after the jump via ONErpm.