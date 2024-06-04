Today, Crown the Empire have announced their 2024 North American tour, “Not Dead Yet.”

Support for the tour will come from special guests Dark Divine, Capstan, and ONI. Produced by Live Nation, Crown the Empire will kick off the tour on August 2nd at Niles Theater in Mesa, Arizona and make stops across North America including Chicago, Toronto, New York City, and more before wrapping up at the House of Blues in Dallas, Texas on August 31st.

Tickets & VIP Packages will be available starting with Citi presale that launched today. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, June 7th at 10am local time at here.

Check out all of the announced tour dates below.

Tour dates:

Fri Aug 02 — Mesa, AZ — Nile Theater

Sat Aug 03 — Los Angeles, CA — The Regent Theater

Sun Aug 04 — Sacramento, CA — Ace of Spades

Tue Aug 06 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Depot

Wed Aug 07 — Denver, CO — Summit

Fri Aug 09 — Minneapolis, MN — Varsity Theater

Sat Aug 10 — Davenport, IA — Capitol Theatre

Sun Aug 11 — Chicago, IL — House Of Blues Chicago

Tue Aug 13 — Detroit, MI — Saint Andrew’s Hall

Wed Aug 14 — Toronto, ON — The Opera House

Thu Aug 15 — Montreal, QC — Club Soda

Sat Aug 17 — New York, NY — Irving Plaza Powered By Verizon 5G

Sun Aug 18 — Boston, MA — Paradise Rock Club presented by Citizens

Tue Aug 20 — Philadelphia, PA — Theatre of Living Arts

Wed Aug 21 — Baltimore, MD — Baltimore Soundstage

Fri Aug 23 — Atlanta, GA — The Masquerade*

Sat Aug 24 — St Petersburg, FL — Jannus Live

Sun Aug 25 — Ft Lauderdale, FL — Revolution Live

Tue Aug 27 — Charlotte, NC — The Underground

Wed Aug 28 — Nashville, TN — Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

Fri Aug 30 — Houston, TX — House of Blues Houston

Sat Aug 31 — Dallas, TX — House of Blues Dallas

Sun Sep 1 — San Antonio, TX — Vibes Event Center*

*Not A Live Nation Date