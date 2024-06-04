Today, Crown the Empire have announced their 2024 North American tour, “Not Dead Yet.”
Support for the tour will come from special guests Dark Divine, Capstan, and ONI. Produced by Live Nation, Crown the Empire will kick off the tour on August 2nd at Niles Theater in Mesa, Arizona and make stops across North America including Chicago, Toronto, New York City, and more before wrapping up at the House of Blues in Dallas, Texas on August 31st.
Tickets & VIP Packages will be available starting with Citi presale that launched today. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, June 7th at 10am local time at here.
Check out all of the announced tour dates below.
Tour dates:
Fri Aug 02 — Mesa, AZ — Nile Theater
Sat Aug 03 — Los Angeles, CA — The Regent Theater
Sun Aug 04 — Sacramento, CA — Ace of Spades
Tue Aug 06 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Depot
Wed Aug 07 — Denver, CO — Summit
Fri Aug 09 — Minneapolis, MN — Varsity Theater
Sat Aug 10 — Davenport, IA — Capitol Theatre
Sun Aug 11 — Chicago, IL — House Of Blues Chicago
Tue Aug 13 — Detroit, MI — Saint Andrew’s Hall
Wed Aug 14 — Toronto, ON — The Opera House
Thu Aug 15 — Montreal, QC — Club Soda
Sat Aug 17 — New York, NY — Irving Plaza Powered By Verizon 5G
Sun Aug 18 — Boston, MA — Paradise Rock Club presented by Citizens
Tue Aug 20 — Philadelphia, PA — Theatre of Living Arts
Wed Aug 21 — Baltimore, MD — Baltimore Soundstage
Fri Aug 23 — Atlanta, GA — The Masquerade*
Sat Aug 24 — St Petersburg, FL — Jannus Live
Sun Aug 25 — Ft Lauderdale, FL — Revolution Live
Tue Aug 27 — Charlotte, NC — The Underground
Wed Aug 28 — Nashville, TN — Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
Fri Aug 30 — Houston, TX — House of Blues Houston
Sat Aug 31 — Dallas, TX — House of Blues Dallas
Sun Sep 1 — San Antonio, TX — Vibes Event Center*
*Not A Live Nation Date