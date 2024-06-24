Today, COIN have announced that they will be heading out on a North American headlining tour split into two legs, taking place this fall and in the spring of 2025.

The tour will find the band hitting notable venues such as the Hollywood Palladiumin Los Angeles, Hammerstein Ballroom in NYC, MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, Fox Theater in Oakland and many more. Fans can get their tickets here and see all of the dates below.

For COIN, the tour comes on the heels of their recently announced album, I’m Not Afraid of Music Anymore, which will be released on September 13th via 10k Projects. The album is bright and bittersweet, electric and intimate, and is one that old and new fans alike can embrace wholeheartedly. It comes at a time when COIN began thinking they were out of stories to sell and songs to shape, but I’m Not Afraid of Music Anymore suggests that perhaps the band have unlocked a new chapter in their career.

“We wondered, ‘Why is it so difficult to say what you mean and mean what you say?’” says Chase Lawrence. “We said, ‘Let’s just make an album where the three of us say what we mean, mean what we say, and distill COIN to its simplest, rawest, most authentic form.’ We led with the truth.”

Tour dates:

9/29 – Franklin, TN – Pilgrimage Music Festival

10/1 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha

10/2 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

10/4 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

10/5 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

10/6 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

10/8 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

10/9 – Louisville, KY – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

10/11 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

10/12 – Columbus OH, – KEMBA! Live

10/13 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre

10/15 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

10/17 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

10/18 – Montreal, QC – The Beanfield Theatre

10/19 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

10/23 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

10/24 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

10/26 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

10/27 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

10/29 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

11/1 – St.Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

11/2 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

11/3 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live

11/7 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

11/8 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company

11/9 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

2/8 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

2/9 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Saltair

2/11 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House

2/12 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

2/14 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

2/15 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

2/16 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

2/18 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

2/20 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

2/21 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

2/22 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

2/24 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

2/27 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre

2/28 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

3/1 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

3/3 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

3/4 – Fayetteville, AR – JJ’s Live