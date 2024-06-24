Today, COIN have announced that they will be heading out on a North American headlining tour split into two legs, taking place this fall and in the spring of 2025.
The tour will find the band hitting notable venues such as the Hollywood Palladiumin Los Angeles, Hammerstein Ballroom in NYC, MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, Fox Theater in Oakland and many more. Fans can get their tickets here and see all of the dates below.
For COIN, the tour comes on the heels of their recently announced album, I’m Not Afraid of Music Anymore, which will be released on September 13th via 10k Projects. The album is bright and bittersweet, electric and intimate, and is one that old and new fans alike can embrace wholeheartedly. It comes at a time when COIN began thinking they were out of stories to sell and songs to shape, but I’m Not Afraid of Music Anymore suggests that perhaps the band have unlocked a new chapter in their career.
Tour dates:
9/29 – Franklin, TN – Pilgrimage Music Festival
10/1 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha
10/2 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
10/4 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
10/5 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
10/6 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
10/8 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s
10/9 – Louisville, KY – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
10/11 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre
10/12 – Columbus OH, – KEMBA! Live
10/13 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre
10/15 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore
10/17 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
10/18 – Montreal, QC – The Beanfield Theatre
10/19 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall
10/23 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
10/24 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
10/26 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom
10/27 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
10/29 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
11/1 – St.Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
11/2 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues
11/3 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live
11/7 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
11/8 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company
11/9 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
2/8 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
2/9 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Saltair
2/11 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House
2/12 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory
2/14 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre
2/15 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre
2/16 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
2/18 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
2/20 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
2/21 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
2/22 – San Diego, CA – SOMA
2/24 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
2/27 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre
2/28 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
3/1 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
3/3 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom
3/4 – Fayetteville, AR – JJ’s Live