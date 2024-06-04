Multi-platinum singer/songwriter Calum Scott has announced the North American leg of his “The Songbook So Far” headlining tour.

Kicking off on October 3 at MTELUS in Montreal and wrapping up on October 15 at Yaamava’ Theater in Highland, CA, the long-awaited “The Songbook So Far Tour” marks the first North American outing for Scott since the “Bridges World Tour” — a 2022 global headlining run in support of his sophomore album Bridges. With support from fast-rising Irish singer/songwriter Cian Ducrot on most dates, “The Songbook So Far Tour” also includes stops at iconic venues like The Beacon Theatre in New York City and more.

Tickets for the tour will be available beginning with an artist pre-sale launching tomorrow, June 5th, at 10am local time and continuing through Thursday, June 6th, at 11:59 pm local time. With additional pre-sales running throughout the week, the general on-sale for “The Songbook So Far Tour” begins on Friday, June 7th at 10am local time.

Says Scott, “I’m so excited to finally announce that I am bringing ‘The Songbook So Far’ shows to North America this fall! I have some of my fondest memories of touring in America & Canada so I cannot wait to bring you what I feel is my best show yet, showcasing music from my debut & sophomore albums and sprinklings of my new upcoming third album!! I will be bringing the amazing Cian Ducrot as my opener too so don’t miss out! I would absolutely love to see you there!”

On Thursday, June 6, Live Nation and Ticketmaster pre-sales — along with all local pre-sales, promoter pre-sales, and venue pre-sales — will launch at 10am local time and end at 11:59 p.m. local time. For further information, visit here.

Tour dates:

October 3 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS*

October 4 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall*

October 6 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre*

October 9 – New York, NY – The Beacon Theatre*

October 10 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia*

October 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern*

October 14 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre*

October 15 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Theater

*With support from Cian Ducrot