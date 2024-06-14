Today, rising pop star Brooke Alexx has announced that her debut album, Big Mouth, will be released on October 4th.

Big Mouth will introduce the world to Alexx as she has handpicked stories to share based on her own life experiences in an honest yet lighthearted lens.

“Each song is meant to feel like hot goss I’m sharing with a close friend” Alexx affirms. “This album is me opening my ‘big mouth’ and not holding anything back. I want you to feel like I’m finally saying that thing you’ve been biting your tongue about.”

In addition to announcing the album today, Alexx has released her new single “Younger Guys,” an upbeat, summery anthem about how Brooke finds herself constantly crushing on guys who are younger than her.

“It’s a summer vibe,” she notes. “I always end up dating boys who are younger than me by a few years. They tend to not take things as seriously and bring out my fun side, which is kind of refreshing for me. Maybe ‘age is just a number’ after all.”

Listen to “Younger Guys” below and pre-order Big Mouth here.

“Younger Guys” follows the last single from Alexx “Hot Like You,” a track originally written about her own sisters, who she considers to be gorgeous and “hot,” but that also carries a deeper meaning rooted in female-empowerment.

Celebrated by her growing worldwide audience for her candid, catchy songwriting, Brooke was recently awarded the first-place prize in American Songwriter’s Song Contest for her viral pop hit “All My Exes’ Moms.” The clever earworm has organically garnered over 25 million total streams since it was released in 2022.

Ahead of her album release, Alexx will be hitting the road with Arrows in Action this summer. Check out all of those dates below.

Tour dates:

June 25 – Ace of Cups / Columbus, OH

June 26 – Hi-Fi / Indianapolis, IN

June 28 – The Intersection / Grand Rapids, MI

June 29 – Rec Room / Buffalo, NY

June 30 – Empire Live / Albany, NY

July 2 – The Webster / Hartford, CT

July 3 – Palladium / Worcester, MA

July 6 – Asbury Lanes / Asbury Park, NJ

July 8 – Music Hall of Williamsburg / Brooklyn, NY

July 9 – Ottobar / Baltimore, MD

July 11 – Amos’ Southend / Charlotte, NC

July 12 – The Social / Orlando, FL

July 14 – Cannery Hall / Nashville, TN