Big Time Rush has released a brand new single, “Only One,” in celebration of their SOLD-OUT UK/EU 2024 TOUR, kicking off tomorrow, June 7, in Warsaw, Poland.

“Only One” is a fun love song highlighting Big Time Rush’s classic pop sound as an ode to their fans. It encompasses that special relationship between the band and their fans and sets the tone for an unforgettable summer of international shows.

Carlos, Kendall, James, and Logan are bringing their live show overseas to fans across Europe and the UK, including shows in Warsaw, Berlin, London and more with over 70,000 tickets sold, notably selling out the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam.

The UK/EU 2024 Tour comes off the heels of a whirlwind year of success for the group. Another Life, which was released in June of 2023, was the band’s first new studio album release in ten years and was followed up by a special deluxe version in November.



The band’s 2023 Can’t Get Enough Tour sold out amphitheater and arena shows – selling out venues across the US including Los Angeles’s KIA Forum and New York’s Jones Beach on the 39-city run. Across 2022 and 2023 the band’s reunion resulted in over 600,000 tickets sold.

BIG TIME RUSH UK/EU 2024 TOUR DATES:

Friday, June 7, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland – Progresja

Sunday, June 9, 2024 – Berlin, Germany – Verti Music Hall

Monday, June 10, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Tuesday, June 11, 2024 – Paris, France – Salle Pleyel

Thursday, June 13, 2024 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique

Friday, June 14, 2024 – Rome, Italy – Cavea

Saturday, June 15, 2024 – Madrid, Spain – Sala Riviera

Tuesday, June 18, 2024 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo Manchester

Wednesday, June 19, 2024 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy Birmingham

Friday, June 21, 2024 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

Sunday, June 23, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

Tuesday, June 25, 2024 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Eats Hall

Wednesday, June 26, 2024 – Frankfurt, Germany – Jahrhunderthalle

Thursday, June 27, 2024 – Wien, Austria – Gasometer

More about Big Time Rush

Big Time Rush became an overnight sensation in November 2009 when the scripted TV show of the same name launched on Nickelodeon. The show focused on the Hollywood adventures of four hockey players from Minnesota after they were selected to form a boy band. The show became a huge success and later, Carlos, Kendall, James, and Logan came to life as a band off the screen releasing three full length albums and performing across the globe. As the show concluded in July 2013 and after four years of recording music and touring as a band, they went their separate ways but remained close friends through the years.

After 7 years, in an effort to bring joy to their fans during quarantine around the world, the members of Big Time Rush decided to appear together as a group to send a message of love and togetherness. This was soon followed by a socially distant performance of an acoustic version of their smash hit, “Worldwide”. These appearances resulted in hysteria amongst their fans and in the media, followed by BTR receiving 10+ million streams in 2020 alone. Four seasons of the TV show were added to Netﬂix in March 2021 and have appeared in the Netﬂix “Top 10” trending titles.

The power group kicked off 2022 stronger than ever with the launch of their wildly successful, sold-out Forever Tour, as well as all new music, including hit singles “Honey,” “Fall,” and “Not Giving You Up.” The Forever Tour included sold-out shows in Chicago, at New York City’s legendary Madison Square Garden and on all dates on their Mexico Tour and concluded in 2023 in South America.

In addition to the massive sold-out tour, 2022 also included live performances at the Latin Kids Choice Awards, iHeart Music Festival, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the premiere of their first pay-per-view event, The City Is Ours, a concert film capturing the band’s sold-out show at Madison Square Garden.



Another Life, which was released in June of 2023, was the band’s first new studio album release in ten years and was followed up by a special deluxe version in November. The band’s 2023 Can’t Get Enough Tour sold out amphitheater and arena shows – selling out venues across the US including Los Angeles’s KIA Forum and New York’s Jones Beach on the 39-city run. Across 2022 and 2023 the band’s reunion resulted in over 600,000 tickets sold.