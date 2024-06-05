Critically-acclaimed indie star beabadoobee has shared a new son, “Coming Home.” The single is lifted from her new album, This Is How Tomorrow Moves, which will be out on August 16th via Dirty Hit.

Channeling her love for The Beatles, “Coming Home” is a sweet, nostalgic tinged track about missing loved ones while on the road, complemented with warm, starry-eyed lyricism and a flourish of muted trumpet.

“I wrote it in a hotel room in LA when I was away from my boyfriend, my loved ones, my two cats,” shares beabadoobee. “It opens with all the little mundane things like doing the dishes, that I miss because I’m always away. Really, it’s just a cute little love song with a weird non-existent structure.”

Watch the accompanying visualizer for “Coming Home” below and pre-order This Is How Tomorrow Moves here.

“Coming Home” follows the release of lead single “Take A Bite,” which is the most-added track at triple-A radio in the U.S. for the second week in a row. Head here to watch the cinematic official video directed by Jake Erland which blends the calm and the chaotic in a recurring dream sequence.

Produced by legendary producer Rick Rubin, This Is How Tomorrow Moves swaps beabadoobee’s bedroom for Rick’s infamous Shangri-La studio in Malibu and stands as a testament to her artistic evolution and resilience, marking a significant milestone in her career and a step up to a new level in her abilities as a songwriter.

“It’s me feeling introspective about my thoughts and unhealthy way of living,” shares beabadoobee on the new single. “It’s finding comfort in a familiar place – finding comfort in chaos, because that’s what I know. So, I bring it into every aspect of my life, especially with relationships. And it’s just tapping into this part of my brain where I just jump straight to the most negative, most chaotic thought ever known to man and make and make that into my reality.”

This Is How Tomorrow Moves captures a journey through confidence and introspection, with themes of self-acceptance and personal growth woven throughout, in parts a love letter to her younger self and all that she’s been through while also taking the reins on the next stage of her life. “I love this album,” beabadoobee shares. “I feel like it’s helped me so much more than anything else has in navigating this new era, this new understanding of where I’m at. I guess it’s about becoming a woman.”

“I think I’m more aware of my actions in these songs,” beabadoobee adds, “In my previous records, I would consistently sing about my reaction towards other people’s doings, like a blame game. But in this record, it’s accepting that there’s an inevitability of my fault in there too. Whether it’s childhood trauma or relationship issues, it takes two to tango in everything.”

Additionally, beabadoobee recently announced her North American ‘This Is How Tomorrow Moves Tour’ which kicks off September 8th with special guest Hovvdy. Due to popular demand, second shows have been added in New York on September 12th and Los Angeles on September 29th. The headline dates will bring beabadoobee’s incomparable live show to major cities coast-to-coast including Washington, D.C., Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston, San Francisco, Denver, and more, as well as New York’s Central ParkSummerStage. Tickets are on sale beginning Thursday, June 6 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can visit here for tickets, pre-sale info, and tour info.

Track-listing:

Take A Bite California One Time Real Man Tie My Shoes Girl Song Coming Home Ever seen A Cruel Affair Post Beaches Everything I Want The Man Who Left Too Soon This Is How It Went

Tour dates:

August 18 – All Points East – London, UK

August 23 – Leeds Festival – Leeds, UK

August 25 – Reading Festival – Reading, UK

September 8 – The Met Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA

September 9 – The Anthem – Washington, DC

September 11 – SummerStage in Central Park – New York, NY

September 12 – SummerStage in Central Park – New York, NY *SECOND SHOW ADDED*

September 13 – MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MA

September 15 – Coca-Cola Coliseum – Toronto, ON

September 17 – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, IL

September 18 – Saint Louis Music Park – Maryland Heights, MO

September 20 –Fillmore Auditorium – Denver, CO

September 21 – The Union – Salt Lake City, UT

September 24 – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery – Woodinville, WA

September 26 – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium – San Francisco, CA

September 28 – Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

September 29 – Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA *SECOND SHOW ADDED*